Chicago Area Teacher Forced to Resign for Supporting ICE Speaks Out

VIP
The Epstein Files Are an IQ Test
The Epstein Files Are an IQ Test
Chicago Reporter Violently Attacked by Career Criminal
Chicago Reporter Violently Attacked by Career Criminal
Legendary Actor and Director Robert Duvall Dead at 95
Legendary Actor and Director Robert Duvall Dead at 95
The Left Is Lying (Again) About Miscarriages and Abortion Laws
The Left Is Lying (Again) About Miscarriages and Abortion Laws
Hillary Clinton Lied About Deportations Under Her Husband and Obama
Hillary Clinton Lied About Deportations Under Her Husband and Obama
Rolling Stone Wonders Why Apple Hasn't Streamed This Widely-Mocked Show Yet
Rolling Stone Wonders Why Apple Hasn't Streamed This Widely-Mocked Show Yet
VIP
Gavin Newsom Thinks It’s Racist to Criticize Islam. That's the Real War on Women.
Gavin Newsom Thinks It’s Racist to Criticize Islam. That's the Real War on...
The United Nations Gets Community Noted for Misleading Post on Child Marriage
The United Nations Gets Community Noted for Misleading Post on Child Marriage
My Days of Not Taking CNN Seriously Are Coming to a Middle
My Days of Not Taking CNN Seriously Are Coming to a Middle
VIP
Armed Protestors Take Issue With Trump's Post-Alex Pretti Comments
Armed Protestors Take Issue With Trump's Post-Alex Pretti Comments
Republican Gubernatorial Candidates Blast Newsom's Presidential Tour in Munich
Republican Gubernatorial Candidates Blast Newsom's Presidential Tour in Munich
A Man Joked About Moving Into Billie Eilish's Mansion. Her Response Is Breaking Irony Detectors.
A Man Joked About Moving Into Billie Eilish's Mansion. Her Response Is Breaking...
These Far-Left Journos Tried Pressuring Jeffries Into Supporting Abolishing ICE. It Didn't Go Well.
These Far-Left Journos Tried Pressuring Jeffries Into Supporting Abolishing ICE. It Didn't...
Left-Wing Activist Says She Reported High School TPUSA Event to CPS Over 'Safety' Concerns
Left-Wing Activist Says She Reported High School TPUSA Event to CPS Over 'Safety'...
Tipsheet

Chicago Area Teacher Forced to Resign for Supporting ICE Speaks Out

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 16, 2026 12:00 PM
Chicago Area Teacher Forced to Resign for Supporting ICE Speaks Out
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

At the end of January, we told you about a Chicago teacher who was facing termination for posting "Go ICE" on social media. The Left, who just spent a week telling us about the importance of Don Lemon's First Amendment rights, suddenly decided those rights don't matter if someone's words make the community "feel unsafe."

Advertisement

Now that teacher, James Heidorn, has resigned, and he's calling it "devastating."

Here's more:

A Chicago area teacher who was forced to resign from his position over his Facebook post saying "Go ICE" is speaking out about the emotional and financial toll he has suffered as a result.

"This process has been professionally and personally devastating and surreal," former West Chicago teacher James Heidorn told Fox News Digital in his first public comments about the situation. 

"I’ve spent 14 years building my career, pouring my heart into teaching kids, building relationships and being a positive role model. To see it all upended over two simple words, ‘Go ICE,’ where I expressed my personal support for law enforcement felt like a severe blow to my career."

In late January, Fox News Digital first reported that the longtime teacher at Gary Elementary School in a heavily Hispanic district was placed on leave after local activists in the community began sharing his Facebook post that said "GO ICE" in response to a news story about a local police department saying they would cooperate with ICE. 

Recommended

A Man Joked About Moving Into Billie Eilish's Mansion. Her Response Is Breaking Irony Detectors. Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

CHICAGO EDUCATION FIRST AMENDMENT FREE SPEECH ICE

Not a single Democrat has come out in defense of Heidorn.

A GoFundMe has apparently been set up for him.

It has raised $61,000 so far.

Incredible.

Back in October, a Chicago Public School teacher mocked the assassination of Charlie Kirk. She's still employed.

Advertisement

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

In Wisconsin, hundreds of educators were investigated for sexual misconduct by the state's Department of Public Instruction (DPI). They got to keep their licenses and find new jobs, while the DPI hid this information from the public.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Man Joked About Moving Into Billie Eilish's Mansion. Her Response Is Breaking Irony Detectors. Dmitri Bolt
Let’s Liberate Cuba and Gut America’s Left Kurt Schlichter
Chicago Reporter Violently Attacked by Career Criminal Amy Curtis
Legendary Actor and Director Robert Duvall Dead at 95 Amy Curtis
Father of Transgender Canadian School Shooter Breaks Silence Matt Vespa
My Days of Not Taking CNN Seriously Are Coming to a Middle Tom Knighton

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

A Man Joked About Moving Into Billie Eilish's Mansion. Her Response Is Breaking Irony Detectors. Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement