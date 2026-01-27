A Chicago Teacher Faces Termination for Facebook Comment. Guess What He Said.

We've all seen the viral videos of healthcare workers and teachers slamming ICE, attacking President Trump, and wishing harm on members of the Trump administration (including Second Lady Usha Vance and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt). Few of them face any real consequences for it.

But in West Chicago, a teacher is now on leave and faces termination after he posted two words on Facebook.

Those words?

"Go ICE."

A teacher is on administrative leave and faces possible termination after posting two words (“Go ICE”) on Facebook in support of law enforcement. Local leaders and groups are demanding that he be fired... https://t.co/5zuWXfGS8D — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 27, 2026

Local leaders, including the Mayor of West Chicago, are putting pressure on the district to terminate the teacher.

Here's more from Turley:

Social media exploded with commentators calling the teacher a “f****** piece of s***.” A flyer demanded termination because any expression of support for ICE is “inappropriate and unsuitable for an educator.” The flyer insisted that “keeping this teacher will disrupt the emotional welfare and therefore, the education of our students.” Local Democratic leaders immediately joined the mob. That includes Karina Villa, who posted a message saying she stands in “unwavering solidarity” with those demanding action given the “disturbing comments reportedly made by an educator.” As is often the case, Villa did the perfunctory nod toward the right to free speech before joining the effort to gut it. She acknowledged the right, but noted that “as educators we have the responsibility to our students and their families to create a safe and welcoming environment for all.”

The hypocrisy of the Left is simply incredible. You can wish violence and death on conservatives, and they will defend it as "free speech," but the second you express an opinion they don't like, you're "disrupting the emotional welfare."

...Some of us in the free speech community have been writing about the hypocrisy of many in the media and academia suddenly championing free speech values after years of silence (or support) over censorship of conservatives, libertarians, and contrarians. This is a good example. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 27, 2026

Here's the Mayor talking about putting pressure on the district to take action.

BREAKING: Mayor of West Chicago Daniel Bovey SLAMS a teacher who made a post supporting ICE, says he spoke with the teacher to educate them on why it’s wrong to support ICE and personally called the district to pressure them to take action. He then encourages people to join a… pic.twitter.com/bTh2QsD8i2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 27, 2026

That's a lawsuit if we've ever heard one.

According to The New York Post, the District Superintendent Kristina Davis sent an email to parents that read, "The district has obtained legal counsel to conduct an investigation beginning on Monday. The district will share additional information as appropriate. District 33 remains committed to providing safe, caring, and inclusive learning environments for all students. Thank you for your continued partnership."

He tried to reEducate the teacher.



1984 keeps coming true over and over. — ✪ Evil Te𝕏an ✪ (@vileTexan) January 27, 2026

The Left uses Orwell as an instruction manual, not a cautionary tale.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Teachers' Union went to Venezuela, is millions in debt, and spent money on luxury travel and other things. None of them — some who can't spell, by the way — face any disciplinary action.