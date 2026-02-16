Chicago Reporter Violently Attacked by Career Criminal

It's a day ending in -y, so we have yet another violent attack in Chicago, carried out by a criminal with a lengthy record. This time, the suspect is Noah Johnson, who is a seven-time convicted felon. Johnson approached the reporter's car and attempted to carjack her.

A TV reporter was violently attacked in a carjacking attempt in the Loop.



It was so violent, officials say, the attacker dislodged her salivary gland.



A 7-time felon is charged.https://t.co/Uf88sH59cC — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) February 16, 2026

Here's more:

At about 12:46 p.m. on January 2, the veteran reporter was sitting in her luxury SUV in the 200 block of North State Street, just south of Wacker Drive, when Noah Johnson, 43, allegedly walked up and opened her driver’s door. Johnson, without saying a word, proceeded to punch the reporter in the face as the victim honked her horn, hoping to get someone’s attention, according to a Chicago police report. Prosecutors allege Johnson tried to pull the reporter out of her car and that the attack was so violent it dislodged the victim’s salivary gland. While Johnson did not say anything as he carried out the attack, he did mumble to himself and growl at the victim, the report stated. A woman standing on a nearby corner heard the woman’s horn and saw Johnson attacking the victim inside the SUV, the CPD report said. She recruited other passers-by, who pulled Johnson off the victim and stopped him from continuing the attack, prosecutors said. Johnson then fled the scene.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the attack was captured on multiple video cameras in the area. Johnson is charged with attempted vehicular hijacking, unlawful vehicular invasion, and aggravated battery in a public place.

He was previously convicted of two armed robberies in 2011, an attempted armed robbery in 2009, aggravated battery of a peace officer in 2005, and for narcotics in 2009 and 2000.

Judge James Murphy III ordered Johnson held pending trial because of those seven prior felony convictions. Under Illinois' SAFE-T Act, Johnson could technically be released into the community before his trial. Last week, we reported that ICE nabbed an illegal immigrant set loose under the SAFE-T Act with an ankle monitor. He was charged with attempted murder. Two weeks ago, a 53-year-old Rockford man, Doray Kitchen Jr., was arrested after a sexual assault of a child under13. Kitchen was on pretrial release under the SAFE-T Act. Last fall, 50-year-old Lawrence Reed, with 22 prior arrests, set a woman on fire on the city's Blue Line.

