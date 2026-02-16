VIP
The Epstein Files Are an IQ Test
Legendary Actor and Director Robert Duvall Dead at 95
The Left Is Lying (Again) About Miscarriages and Abortion Laws
Chicago Area Teacher Forced to Resign for Supporting ICE Speaks Out
Hillary Clinton Lied About Deportations Under Her Husband and Obama
Rolling Stone Wonders Why Apple Hasn't Streamed This Widely-Mocked Show Yet
Gavin Newsom Thinks It’s Racist to Criticize Islam. That's the Real War on Women.
The United Nations Gets Community Noted for Misleading Post on Child Marriage
My Days of Not Taking CNN Seriously Are Coming to a Middle
Armed Protestors Take Issue With Trump's Post-Alex Pretti Comments
Republican Gubernatorial Candidates Blast Newsom's Presidential Tour in Munich
A Man Joked About Moving Into Billie Eilish's Mansion. Her Response Is Breaking Irony Detectors.
These Far-Left Journos Tried Pressuring Jeffries Into Supporting Abolishing ICE. It Didn't Go Well.
Left-Wing Activist Says She Reported High School TPUSA Event to CPS Over 'Safety' Concerns
Tipsheet

Chicago Reporter Violently Attacked by Career Criminal

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 16, 2026 2:30 PM
Chicago Reporter Violently Attacked by Career Criminal
AP Photo/Teresa Crawford

It's a day ending in -y, so we have yet another violent attack in Chicago, carried out by a criminal with a lengthy record. This time, the suspect is Noah Johnson, who is a seven-time convicted felon. Johnson approached the reporter's car and attempted to carjack her.

Here's more:

At about 12:46 p.m. on January 2, the veteran reporter was sitting in her luxury SUV in the 200 block of North State Street, just south of Wacker Drive, when Noah Johnson, 43, allegedly walked up and opened her driver’s door.

Johnson, without saying a word, proceeded to punch the reporter in the face as the victim honked her horn, hoping to get someone’s attention, according to a Chicago police report. Prosecutors allege Johnson tried to pull the reporter out of her car and that the attack was so violent it dislodged the victim’s salivary gland. While Johnson did not say anything as he carried out the attack, he did mumble to himself and growl at the victim, the report stated.

A woman standing on a nearby corner heard the woman’s horn and saw Johnson attacking the victim inside the SUV, the CPD report said. She recruited other passers-by, who pulled Johnson off the victim and stopped him from continuing the attack, prosecutors said. Johnson then fled the scene.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the attack was captured on multiple video cameras in the area. Johnson is charged with attempted vehicular hijacking, unlawful vehicular invasion, and aggravated battery in a public place.

Related:

CHICAGO CRIME ICE ILLINOIS

He was previously convicted of two armed robberies in 2011, an attempted armed robbery in 2009, aggravated battery of a peace officer in 2005, and for narcotics in 2009 and 2000.

Judge James Murphy III ordered Johnson held pending trial because of those seven prior felony convictions. Under Illinois' SAFE-T Act, Johnson could technically be released into the community before his trial. Last week, we reported that ICE nabbed an illegal immigrant set loose under the SAFE-T Act with an ankle monitor. He was charged with attempted murder. Two weeks ago, a 53-year-old Rockford man, Doray Kitchen Jr., was arrested after a sexual assault of a child under13. Kitchen was on pretrial release under the SAFE-T Act. Last fall, 50-year-old Lawrence Reed, with 22 prior arrests, set a woman on fire on the city's Blue Line.

