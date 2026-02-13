Prosecutors Slap Another Blue State Official With Bribery Charges
Prosecutors Slap Another Blue State Official With Bribery Charges
The SAFE-T Act Set Violent Illegal Immigrant Loose. Thankfully ICE Has Arrested Him.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 13, 2026 2:15 PM
The SAFE-T Act Set Violent Illegal Immigrant Loose. Thankfully ICE Has Arrested Him.
Charles Reed/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP, File

Illinois' Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) Act went into effect on January 1, 2023. Since then, it's been a disaster that has turned violent repeat offenders loose in Illinois communities, including Chicago, where one such criminal set a woman on fire on the CTA Blue Line subway. On January 30, 53-year-old Doray Kitchen, Jr. was arrested and released under the SAFE-T Act after being arrested for raping a child under the age of 13.

Now, a migrant charged with attempted murder after a violent attack of another CTA passenger has been released under the SAFE-T Act. He was given an ankle monitor and set loose under the Act's "essential movement" requirements.

Thankfully, an ICE convoy spotted and arrested him.

Here's more:

A Venezuelan migrant charged with attempted murder for allegedly participating in a violent robbery aboard a CTA train found himself in an ironic predicament: he lost his freedom while exercising the very freedom granted to him under Illinois’ SAFE-T Act.

Wilker Gutierrez-Sierra, who was on electronic monitoring awaiting trial, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents during one of his “essential movement” days, a provision of the SAFE-T Act that allows monitored defendants to move freely outside their homes two days per week.

The SAFE-T Act, a massive criminal justice overhaul that took effect in Illinois, permits anyone on electronic monitoring to leave their residence for up to two days weekly with little to no documentation required of their actual activities. While most defendants who go AWOL while wearing ankle monitors simply disappear, authorities know exactly where Gutierrez-Sierra ended up.

CRIME ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION ILLINOIS LAW AND ORDER

Democrats will tell us that ICE makes our communities less safe but it was ICE — not Democrats — who just removed this violent illegal immigrant from the streets.

That's keeping communities safe.

But he's not here, and that's what matters.

We doubt Stratton would want the public to know this. The campaign ads for Republicans, on the other hand, write themselves.

It's absolutely insane.

