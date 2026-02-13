The SAFE-T Act Set Violent Illegal Immigrant Loose. Thankfully ICE Has Arrested Him.

Illinois' Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) Act went into effect on January 1, 2023. Since then, it's been a disaster that has turned violent repeat offenders loose in Illinois communities, including Chicago, where one such criminal set a woman on fire on the CTA Blue Line subway. On January 30, 53-year-old Doray Kitchen, Jr. was arrested and released under the SAFE-T Act after being arrested for raping a child under the age of 13.

Now, a migrant charged with attempted murder after a violent attack of another CTA passenger has been released under the SAFE-T Act. He was given an ankle monitor and set loose under the Act's "essential movement" requirements.

Thankfully, an ICE convoy spotted and arrested him.

A migrant charged with attempted murder for the violent attack of a CTA passenger.



Released on an ankle monitor.



Freely wanders the streets for “essential movement” as required by the SAFE-T Act.



And that’s when an ICE convoy spotted him.



Uh-oh.https://t.co/jjZ83Hbgqo — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) February 12, 2026

Here's more:

A Venezuelan migrant charged with attempted murder for allegedly participating in a violent robbery aboard a CTA train found himself in an ironic predicament: he lost his freedom while exercising the very freedom granted to him under Illinois’ SAFE-T Act. Wilker Gutierrez-Sierra, who was on electronic monitoring awaiting trial, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents during one of his “essential movement” days, a provision of the SAFE-T Act that allows monitored defendants to move freely outside their homes two days per week. The SAFE-T Act, a massive criminal justice overhaul that took effect in Illinois, permits anyone on electronic monitoring to leave their residence for up to two days weekly with little to no documentation required of their actual activities. While most defendants who go AWOL while wearing ankle monitors simply disappear, authorities know exactly where Gutierrez-Sierra ended up.

Democrats will tell us that ICE makes our communities less safe but it was ICE — not Democrats — who just removed this violent illegal immigrant from the streets.

That's keeping communities safe.

If he gets deported instead of convicted of violent felonies that he could do quite a few years for in a hardcore prison, how is that bad for him? I am sure he would rather be deported than jailed for years. — Bill Trius (@GeneralBTrius) February 12, 2026

But he's not here, and that's what matters.

Better shout good and loud @GovPritzker, this is one of "your people" they came for. Maybe @LtGovStratton's handlers can tell her to use this as an example in her ads for her anti-ICE Senate campaign. — David Kleckner (@dkleckner) February 12, 2026

We doubt Stratton would want the public to know this. The campaign ads for Republicans, on the other hand, write themselves.

Illinois Democrats passed something they called the SAFE-T Act & it resulted — by design — in an illegal immigrant charged with a violent attempted murder attack on Chicago’s public transit system being permitted to wander the streets with an ankle monitor. https://t.co/agZz1cWjmZ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 12, 2026

It's absolutely insane.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

