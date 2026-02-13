Kansas City Police Are Searching for Woman Who Set Fire to Rumored ICE Facility

Back in September, Leftist anti-ICE Joshua Jahn opened fire on a Dallas ICE facility. He was targeting ICE agents, but ended up shooting and killing two migrants and wounding a third. He did not hit any ICE agents and ended up taking his own life. This writer doesn't recall much outrage from the Left over the attack at the time, but she's seen a lot of anti-ICE outrage in the months since.

Now in Kansas City, another anti-ICE activist targeted what she believed was an ICE facility, with little regard for the safety of those who might have been inside the building at the time. Watch as a woman sets fire to a warehouse she believed was an ICE detention facility.

BREAKING: Woman sets a warehouse suspected to be an ICE detention center on fire in Kansas City pic.twitter.com/BZyiawG7Tt — TaraBull (@TaraBull) February 13, 2026

The warehouse was reportedly being sold to ICE. The company that owns the building confirmed it was no longer proceeding with the sale to ICE.

A woman tried to set a fire at a South Kansas City warehouse that had been rumored as a possible ICE detention center. Earlier today, the company that owns the property confirmed it is no longer moving forward with a sale to the U.S. government.



MORE: https://t.co/493kHMRfIZ pic.twitter.com/1lC7DiGZ5J — KMBC (@kmbc) February 13, 2026

Here's more from KMBC:

Platform Ventures, an investment firm based in Kansas City, owns the property known as 49 Crossing. Rumors began to swirl in January about the site's potential future as an immigration detention center. At the time, Platform Ventures said in a statement that it didn't discuss sales or question prospective buyers, but that negotiations had been completed. Port KC meeting documents at the end of January seemed to verify the reports, noting it had learned Platform Ventures planned to sell the property to the federal government. Port KC later voted to cut ties with the company, though Port KC made it clear it was not involved in the sale and could not stop it. But Platform Ventures set the record straight, issuing a statement Feb. 12 after "baseless speculation, inaccurate narratives and serious threats toward leadership" led the company to address the property and sale.

KMBC also reported that one of their journalists, Andy Alcock, witnessed the woman throw a liquid substance onto the windows of the building before the fire started. The Grandview Fire Department was able to put out the flames, and no injuries were reported.

As of Thursday night, Kansas police said no arrests have been made, but the Bomb and Arson Team was investigating.

These Leftists do not care about putting the lives of ICE agents at risk, and we've known that for a while, but now it's clear that they don't care about harming migrants in pursuit of their anti-ICE agenda. That fire could have gotten out of control and killed many people.

If this is true, it’s straight-up arson over a “suspected” rumor. Not activism. Crime.



And if it actually was an ICE facility? Congratulations, you just made the case for more security, more funding, and harsher charges. Idiot logic. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) February 13, 2026

No one ever accused them of being smart.

This is arson, plain and simple—not "activism." Leftist radicals think they're above the law when it comes to blocking border security. Lock her up and enforce the rules! — Keaton Hobby (@RealKeatonHobby) February 13, 2026

We're hoping Kansas City police don't mess around.

This is a national psychiatric epidemic. A social contagion that has scrambled the white liberal female brain. https://t.co/ZCWvbmiTqe — J.D. Haltigan, PhD 🏒👨‍💻 (@JDHaltigan) February 13, 2026

Yes, it is.

20 years in prison to show rapists and criminals who would stab you for $20 that you’re on their side https://t.co/SOO8ldK3MM — ben gates (@HarmonCapital) February 13, 2026

It makes absolutely no sense to us, either.

Arson is a serious life threatening felony. If this in fact were a detention center and she managed to burn it down, did this nitwit consider restrained detainees might be burned to death?



Is there anything stupider than a hysterical liberal? https://t.co/qwgZZ82GlA — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 13, 2026

There is not.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

