Kansas City Police Are Searching for Woman Who Set Fire to Rumored ICE Facility

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 13, 2026 7:30 AM
Kansas City Police Are Searching for Woman Who Set Fire to Rumored ICE Facility
AP Photo/Nick Ingram

Back in September, Leftist anti-ICE Joshua Jahn opened fire on a Dallas ICE facility. He was targeting ICE agents, but ended up shooting and killing two migrants and wounding a third. He did not hit any ICE agents and ended up taking his own life. This writer doesn't recall much outrage from the Left over the attack at the time, but she's seen a lot of anti-ICE outrage in the months since.

Now in Kansas City, another anti-ICE activist targeted what she believed was an ICE facility, with little regard for the safety of those who might have been inside the building at the time. Watch as a woman sets fire to a warehouse she believed was an ICE detention facility.

The warehouse was reportedly being sold to ICE. The company that owns the building confirmed it was no longer proceeding with the sale to ICE.

Here's more from KMBC:

Platform Ventures, an investment firm based in Kansas City, owns the property known as 49 Crossing. Rumors began to swirl in January about the site's potential future as an immigration detention center. At the time, Platform Ventures said in a statement that it didn't discuss sales or question prospective buyers, but that negotiations had been completed.

Port KC meeting documents at the end of January seemed to verify the reports, noting it had learned Platform Ventures planned to sell the property to the federal government. Port KC later voted to cut ties with the company, though Port KC made it clear it was not involved in the sale and could not stop it.

But Platform Ventures set the record straight, issuing a statement Feb. 12 after "baseless speculation, inaccurate narratives and serious threats toward leadership" led the company to address the property and sale.

ICE KANSAS LAW AND ORDER

KMBC also reported that one of their journalists, Andy Alcock, witnessed the woman throw a liquid substance onto the windows of the building before the fire started. The Grandview Fire Department was able to put out the flames, and no injuries were reported.

As of Thursday night, Kansas police said no arrests have been made, but the Bomb and Arson Team was investigating.

These Leftists do not care about putting the lives of ICE agents at risk, and we've known that for a while, but now it's clear that they don't care about harming migrants in pursuit of their anti-ICE agenda. That fire could have gotten out of control and killed many people.

No one ever accused them of being smart.

We're hoping Kansas City police don't mess around.

Yes, it is.

It makes absolutely no sense to us, either.

There is not.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

