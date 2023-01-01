Dangerous Illinois Criminal Justice Law Goes Into Effect New Years Day
Five Radical, Woke California Laws Go Into Effect Today
McConnell: For or Against the Republican Party?
Why Crime Will Explode In 2023
Australia Criticized For 'Woke' and 'Progressive' NYE Coverage
Ring in the New Year With 50% Off Townhall VIP!
How The Navy Reaffirmed America’s Christian Roots
Protect Our Children: Stop the Sexualization of America’s Kids
Congress Should Make a New Year’s Resolution to Respect the Wishes of the...
2023-The Year In Preview
Is Popular Culture Hazardous to Your Health?
A Quick Bible Study, Vol. 146: Happy New Year With ‘The Word of...
The Laughable Pivot Some in the Media Are Taking Over Trump's Tax Returns
Police Believe Idaho Murder Suspect Acted Alone
Riffed From The Headlines: Continuing The 2022 Media Mayhem Honors - Part 2
Tipsheet

Dangerous Illinois Criminal Justice Law Goes Into Effect New Years Day

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 01, 2023 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Teresa Crawford

Chicago saw nearly 600 homicides in 2022, five times higher that New York City and 2.5 times higher than Los Angeles. 

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-Ill) have repeatedly pushed back on criticism that highlights their failed crime policies. 

However, beginning January 1, they will no longer be able to escape the reality that a new law will bring to the state. 

The state’s Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today (Safe-T) Act will pretty much end cashless bail. 

It will also limit when defendants can be deemed flight risks and allow defendants under electronic monitoring to leave home for 48 hours before they can be charged with escape.

Meaning criminals can be walking around the state for two days before police officers are called to go looking for them.

The law will also drop trespassing from a Class A misdemeanor to a Class B misdemeanor. So officers will no longer be able to arrest non-violent trespassers and instead only issue them a citation. 

Sounds safe for the people of Illinois. 

A class-action lawsuit, which dozens of counties across the state signed, argued that the pre-trial release and bail reforms in the SAFE-T act are unconstitutional.

“Today’s ruling affirms that we are still a government of the people and that the Constitutional protections afforded to the citizens of Illinois – most importantly the right to exercise our voice with our vote – are inalienable," Kankakee County State Attorney Jim Rowe, one of the lead plaintiffs in the suit, said in a statement.

As the state appeals the decision, a higher court in Illinois eliminated cash bail, however, the rest of the bill remains in effect. 

In his 33-page opinion, Judge Thomas Cunnington cited the need for a separation of powers, saying "...the appropriateness of bail rests with the authority of the court and may not be determined by legislative fiat."

The ruling means the pre-trial release and bail reforms spelled out in the law will not take effect in those counties come the first of the year. The portion of the law would have allowed judges to decide if a defendant does not pose a public safety risk, they could be released without posting cash bail.

Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau told Fox News that this is the most dangerous law he has ever seen. 

Tags: CRIME

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Five Radical, Woke California Laws Go Into Effect Today Sarah Arnold
The Laughable Pivot Some in the Media Are Taking Over Trump's Tax Returns Matt Vespa
Why Crime Will Explode In 2023 Kevin McCullough
The Falsehood of White Privilege Alan Joseph Bauer
How The Navy Reaffirmed America’s Christian Roots Scott Hogenson
McConnell: For or Against the Republican Party? Sarah Arnold
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Laughable Pivot Some in the Media Are Taking Over Trump's Tax Returns Matt Vespa