While Homeless New Yorkers Freeze, the NYT Wants Us to Know This About Mayor Mamdani

It must be nice to be a Democrat. Having that magical (D) after your name means you can say and do the most vile things, and govern with gross incompetence, and the media will run interference for you. Just look at how Vogue gushed over Gavin Newsom, completely ignoring how the guy has driven California into the ground.

In New York, not only are the streets piled with mountains of rat-infested garbage, but at least 18 homeless people have now died because of the cold.

NYC outdoor death toll climbs to 18 as deep freeze lingers, Mamdani says https://t.co/dcLvAXJ5KN pic.twitter.com/zkUoGNzpwk — New York Post (@nypost) February 9, 2026

The New York Post reports that the latest victim of Mamdani's policies is an 86-year-old man named Charles Williams, who was found on a Bronx street Saturday. All Mamdani had to say about it was, "Each loss of life is a tragedy. We will continue to hold their families in our thoughts."

As one X user pointed out, the media would be singing a different tune if someone else were living in Gracie Mansion right now.

If a moderate Democrat or a Republican was in office there would be outage and calls for hearings regarding 18 deaths of homeless New Yorkers. Since DSA rules the roost, crickets… https://t.co/ji33edh00X — EnforceNYC (@enforcelawsNYC) February 10, 2026

In fact, The New York Times ran a puff piece about Mamdani and, ironically, his new winter coat.

So glad that the @nytimes is continuing its hard-nosed coverage of the Mamdani administration. Democracy dies in darkness! pic.twitter.com/LsbeSulE6w — Gary Weiss (@gary_weiss) February 9, 2026

Here's more from that article:

As the first major snowstorm of his administration approached New York City, Mayor Zohran Mamdani needed to coordinate a citywide agency response. He also wanted to find a new coat — one that was unassuming and modest, but still able to distinguish him while he addressed New Yorkers during the storm. As married men dressing for important occasions often do, Mr. Mamdani sought the help of his wife, and of her staff. They chose the coat — a jet-black quilted “Full Swing Caldwell” jacket from the American workwear brand Carhartt — and tapped a local embroiderer to personalize it with a throwback city logo, said Noah Neary, a senior adviser to the first lady, Rama Duwaji. “The mayor is hoping to chart a new course,” Mr. Neary, 36, said in an interview. “I think he felt that it also made sense to speak a visual language that felt slightly new.”

Simply incredible.

Mamdani himself said things have never been better in the Big Apple, but that's another lie, of course. The "warmth of collectivism" doesn't extend beyond Mamadni's Carhart gear.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

