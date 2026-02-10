Joe Scarborough Really Stretched the Limits of Sanity With This Take on the...
Fiasco: NYC GOP Councilwoman Just Obliterated Mamdani Over the City's Shambolic Winter Sto...
CBS News Peddled Fake News About Bad Bunny and ICE Post-Super Bowl Performance
Yes, This Was the Best Response to John Kasich's Tweet About the Super...
Jasmine Crockett Shows Just How Low Democrats Are Willing to Go to Attack...
Dozens of Detransitioners Have Filed Lawsuits, and the Costs Could End 'Gender-Affirming C...
Sen. Warren Repeats Debunked Lie About Women and the SAVE Act
VIP
We Must Not Submit to 'Diversity'
A Maryland Squatter Walks Free — and Here's What Her Attorney Had...
AWFUL Who Harassed Yoga Studio Employees Over ICE Earned Herself a Ban
Deadline Tries to Guilt Trip John Lithgow for Starring in HBO's 'Harry Potter'...
Mayor Mamdani Becomes First NYC Leader to Skip Archbishop Installation in Almost a...
Trump Targets Obama’s Climate 'Endangerment Finding' in Sweeping Rollback of Emissions Rul...
Steve Hilton Isn’t Even Governor Yet, and He’s Already Exposing California Welfare Fraud
Tipsheet

While Homeless New Yorkers Freeze, the NYT Wants Us to Know This About Mayor Mamdani

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 10, 2026 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

It must be nice to be a Democrat. Having that magical (D) after your name means you can say and do the most vile things, and govern with gross incompetence, and the media will run interference for you. Just look at how Vogue gushed over Gavin Newsom, completely ignoring how the guy has driven California into the ground.

Advertisement

In New York, not only are the streets piled with mountains of rat-infested garbage, but at least 18 homeless people have now died because of the cold.

The New York Post reports that the latest victim of Mamdani's policies is an 86-year-old man named Charles Williams, who was found on a Bronx street Saturday. All Mamdani had to say about it was, "Each loss of life is a tragedy. We will continue to hold their families in our thoughts."

As one X user pointed out, the media would be singing a different tune if someone else were living in Gracie Mansion right now.

In fact, The New York Times ran a puff piece about Mamdani and, ironically, his new winter coat.

Recommended

AWFUL Who Harassed Yoga Studio Employees Over ICE Earned Herself a Ban Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY GAVIN NEWSOM HOMELESSNESS NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Here's more from that article:

As the first major snowstorm of his administration approached New York City, Mayor Zohran Mamdani needed to coordinate a citywide agency response.

He also wanted to find a new coat — one that was unassuming and modest, but still able to distinguish him while he addressed New Yorkers during the storm.

As married men dressing for important occasions often do, Mr. Mamdani sought the help of his wife, and of her staff. They chose the coat — a jet-black quilted “Full Swing Caldwell” jacket from the American workwear brand Carhartt — and tapped a local embroiderer to personalize it with a throwback city logo, said Noah Neary, a senior adviser to the first lady, Rama Duwaji.

“The mayor is hoping to chart a new course,” Mr. Neary, 36, said in an interview. “I think he felt that it also made sense to speak a visual language that felt slightly new.”

Simply incredible.

Earlier today, Townhall reported how NYC Councilwoman Vickie Paladino slammed Mamdani's pathetic response to the winter storm. Paladino called Mamdani a "media whore" and said Mamdani is "looking for every little bit of attention he can get." 


"This is a disaster," Paladino said. "There was a day...where this was a normal winter...he's never held a job in his life, but the Commissioner of Sanitation has."

Video and pictures show piles of trash accumulating on NYC sidewalks and streets, except outside Gracie Mansion, where Mamdani happens to live.

The NYT also followed up the Carhart coat story with a hard-hitting article about Mamdani and a taxi driver.

Advertisement

Mamdani himself said things have never been better in the Big Apple, but that's another lie, of course. The "warmth of collectivism" doesn't extend beyond Mamadni's Carhart gear.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

AWFUL Who Harassed Yoga Studio Employees Over ICE Earned Herself a Ban Amy Curtis
Steve Hilton Isn’t Even Governor Yet, and He’s Already Exposing California Welfare Fraud Dmitri Bolt
Yes, This Was the Best Response to John Kasich's Tweet About the Super Bowl Halftime Show Matt Vespa
Trump Targets Obama’s Climate 'Endangerment Finding' in Sweeping Rollback of Emissions Rules Dmitri Bolt
A Maryland Squatter Walks Free — and Here's What Her Attorney Had to Say Amy Curtis
Joe Scarborough Really Stretched the Limits of Sanity With This Take on the Super Bowl Halftime Show Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

AWFUL Who Harassed Yoga Studio Employees Over ICE Earned Herself a Ban Amy Curtis
Advertisement