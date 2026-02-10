Scott Jennings: Democrats Are Losing the Voter ID Argument

The Democrats are losing on Voter ID. Not only is the concept popular among voters in general, but even 71 percent of Democrats also support making people prove who they are and that they have the right to vote before casting ballots in our elections. But, as Sen. Eric Schmitt pointed out yesterday, Democrats have a vested interest in making sure our elections are not secure.

Salem Radio host and CNN contributor Scott Jennings took the Democrats to task for opposing the will of the people on Voter ID.

Democrats are LOSING the narrative on voter ID.



83% of Americans want it. Non-white voters, white voters, men, women — they all support it.



So why are Dems in a full-blown panic about it? The answer seems pretty obvious at this point. pic.twitter.com/QralTB71RI — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) February 9, 202

"I want to talk about something today that should not be controversial in a healthy democracy, and that is who gets to vote in American elections," Jennings said. "Republicans in Congress are pushing legislation called the SAVE America Act...it safeguards American voting eligibility by requiring voter ID and proof of citizenship to register in federal elections."

"That's it. There's no tricks here, no suppression. Just verification. And for supporting this common-sense idea," Jennings continued, "Democrats are completely melting down."

He then played a video of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on CNN, and how he kept calling the SAVE America Act "voter suppression."

"More talking points, false talking points from the Democrats. You've also heard Chuck Schumer repeatedly call Voter ID 'Jim Crow 2.0' even though three-quarters of Black voters think you show an ID to vote," Jennings said. "It's right there in the polling."

"None of them will answer the simplest question imaginable: should only U.S. citizens vote in U.S. elections?" Jennings added. "Because once you say yes, their argument collapses. Here's the reality that Democrats don't want to admit: Voter ID is overwhelmingly popular with the American people. Republicans, independents, Democrats, Black voters, Hispanic voters, White voters, men, women. Everybody is for it. 83 percent of Americans want Voter ID."

Republicans have been under pressure to bring the SAVE America Act to a vote in Congress.

Dear Senate Republicans:



Voter ID is an 80-20 issue.



Even a super-majority of Democrats—including all minority groups—support it.



You have no more excuses.



Pass the SAVE Act now.



*



Tell Congress to stop illegal immigrants from stealing our electionshttps://t.co/P42IoSAu89 — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) February 10, 2026

We will see when, and if, the bill comes up for a vote.

