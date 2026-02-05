Chuck Schumer Claims Most Black People Support Jim Crow

Apparently, nobody understands the black struggle like a wealthy, 75-year-old Jewish dude from New York City. At least, that’s what Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) seems to believe.

During a Thursday interview on MS Now, Schumer railed against the SAVE Act over its requirement that voters must show proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections. He claimed such laws are “vicious and nasty” methods to stop racial minorities from voting.

The interviewer brought up the fact that 95 percent of Republicans and 71 percent of Democrats support the idea, according to recent polling.

“It’s Jim Crow 2.0,” Schumer replied. “I called it Jim Crow 2. 0, and the right wing went nuts all over the internet.”

He claimed what Republicans are trying to do with the law “is the same thing that was done in the South for decades to prevent people of color from voting.”

For instance, if you're a woman who got married and changed your last name, you won't be able to show ID and you'll be discriminated against. If you can't find a birth certificate, you'll be discriminated against. This is vicious and nasty. I said to our Republican colleagues, it will not pass the Senate. You will not get a single Democratic vote in the Senate. We're not reviving Jim Crow all over the country.

In a prior statement posted on X, Schumer called the SAVE Act “a poison pill that will kill any legislation that it is attached to.”

“Let’s be clear, the SAVE Act is not about securing our elections,” Schumer added. “It is about suppressing voters. The SAVE Act seeks to disenfranchise millions of American citizens, seize control of our elections, and fan the flames of election skepticism and denialism.”

He further stated that the bill “is reminiscent of Jim Crow era laws and would expand them to the whole of America.”

The SAVE Act would impose Jim Crow style restrictions on voting. It will be dead on arrival in the Senate.



My statement: pic.twitter.com/OAJRsmgkWn — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 2, 2026

Well, apparently most black Americans support Jim Crow then, Chuck. A recent CNN polling analysis found that 76 percent of black voters say they support requiring an ID to vote. Among Latinos, 82 percent also support the idea.

Most people have no problem with having to show their ID when they go to cast a vote. Yet, Democrats have been pushing the “Jim Crow 2.0” line since just after the 2020 presidential election when several red states passed laws aimed at protecting election integrity.

But even after all the hysteria they ginned up, the numbers showed that these laws did not suppress black votes — or anyone else’s for that matter. Georgia passed its election law in 2021. Democrats predicted it would prevent black people from voting.

That didn’t happen.

In fact, during the 2022 midterms and Georgia’s Senate runoff, black voters turned out in higher numbers than they had in previous midterm elections, according to The Associated Press.

Even further, national research on voter ID laws shows that they do not suppress overall turnout or prevent black voters from voting. It’s always been a lie.

If proponents of voter ID laws are trying to bring us back to Jim Crow, they are doing a horrible job of it.

But, like most of his leftist melanin-challenged comrades, Schumer seems to believe he knows what’s best for black people more than we do.

The reason I despise these absurd “Jim Crow 2.0” talking points is that it cheapens the experience of those who actually lived under Jim Crow. He’s making it sound as if black people today have to worry about the Ku Klux Klan or other such groups showing up at the polls to intimidate black people into staying home on election day.

Schumer and his ilk want the nation to believe that black voters can’t be heard if the government requires one to be a citizen to vote. In the end, they show a clear disrespect for the hardships black Americans faced in the past. Once again, Democrats have proven that they view black people as nothing more than political pawns to be used to advance their agenda.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

