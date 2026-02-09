Don Lemon Plays Civil Rights Martyr After Cities Church Mob Arrest

Don Lemon has been on a publicity tour since his arrest for allegedly violating the civil rights of Christians in Minnesota, when he and a group of other Leftists invaded a church service to protest a pastor who worked for ICE. Lemon and his supporters are claiming his arrest is a violation of his First Amendment rights, rights that Don Lemon was happy to curtail just a few years ago to fight "misinformation." The government's charges say Lemon violated the FACE Act and the KKK Act and he (and other defendants) face two counts: one charge of “conspiracy against right of religious freedom at a place” and one charge of "acting to injure, intimidate, and interfere with exercise of right of religious freedom."

Now, Lemon is not just playing the victim, he's comparing himself to other Civil Rights leaders. After the government alleges he violated the Civil Rights of others.

🚨 Don Lemon Compares Himself to Civil Rights Leaders Following His Arrest



“I thought about all the people who had come before me. I thought about all of the people who fought for civil rights, who fought for gay rights.” pic.twitter.com/rEALFs3kOK — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 8, 2026

"Can you imagine the state having control of your freedom, simply because they don't like that you are doing your job?" Lemon asked.

Gee, like Eric Swalwell in California, who has vowed to make life a living hell for ICE agents if he becomes governor? Or Maryland, which is putting up legislation to bar ICE agents from getting law enforcement jobs in the state? Or what about that baker in Colorado who has been dragged through the courts for not making pro-gay cakes? Did Lemon forget about the years-long war Democrats have waged against the Little Sisters of the Poor, who refuse to pay for birth control?

We're guessing Lemon forgot about that.

"So that was very frightening to me," Lemon said. "But in my time when I was there, I thought about all the people who had come before me. I thought about all of the people who fought for civil rights, who fought for gay rights. All of the people who were at Stonewall."

"Those are the real heroes," Lemon continued. "And so what's happening to me, I have at least in this time that I'm living now, more agency, more resources, more rights...than the people who were fighting for our freedom and our civil rights."

The members of Cities Church had the freedom and the right to worship without harassment or intimidation. Lemon instead called them "white supremacists" for being upset after their worship service was interrupted and they were intimidated. These "protesters" prevented parents from getting their children, screamed in the faces of kids until they cried, and one woman suffered a broken arm trying to flee them.

Few of the Civil Rights leaders Lemon is comparing himself to terrorized people in this way.

