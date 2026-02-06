Wisconsin Sheriffs Agree to Cooperate With ICE. The ACLU Is Suing to Stop Them.

Earlier, we told you how the Milwaukee County Board is trying to hamstring ICE operations in the Wisconsin county, claiming that doing so puts them "on the right side of history." What the County Board is really doing is asking for the Minneapolis treatment, where thousands of ICE agents descended on the city to enforce immigration laws despite objections of state and local leaders.

But some Wisconsin law enforcement agencies do not want to go the way of Minnesota, and are entering into agreements with ICE to cooperate with ICE in deporting criminal illegal aliens.

More Wisconsin sheriffs are expected to enter agreements to formally cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the coming weeks, WISN 12 News has learned, in an effort to prevent a massive surge of federal agents like in Minnesota https://t.co/nRvtGUKsLb — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) February 5, 2026

More Wisconsin sheriffs are expected to enter agreements to formally cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the coming weeks, WISN 12 News has learned, in an effort to prevent a massive surge of federal agents like in Minnesota. The developments come as border czar Tom Homan said Wednesday that hundreds of federal agents would leave Minnesota after new agreements with county jails. "Given this increase in unprecedented collaboration, and as a result of the need for less law enforcement officers to do this work in a safer environment, I have announced effective immediately we will draw down 700 people effective today," Homan said. Already, more than a dozen Wisconsin counties have formal agreements to assist ICE in county jails to transfer inmates who are flagged by ICE to federal custody. The agreements vary, including warrant service officer agreements and a jail enforcement model, which gives local law enforcement more power, such as the ability to question people in custody about their immigration status.

In regions where local law enforcement cooperates with ICE, things have been going smoothly. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Governor Tim Walz decided not to cooperate with ICE and encouraged the violent resistance to agents in their city and state.

Excellent. See how easy that was??? — BKactual (@BravoKiloActual) February 5, 2026

It was very easy.

Wisconsin can do this the easy way or the Minnesota way 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fSBeTDEiUw — 🇺🇸 American Cheese 🧀 (@sconnyboy82) February 6, 2026

That's Kyle Wagner, who was arrested by ICE yesterday after he made terroristic threats against federal agents.

I certainly hope Dane and Milwaukee County are two of them. — Bruce Rodney (@BruceR0dney) February 5, 2026

They are not. Those two deep blue counties will fight ICE tooth and nail.

This also raises an interesting problem for Democratic Governor Tony Evers and the Democrats who are primarying to replace him as Governor. Does Evers, as Abigail Spanberger just did in Virginia, order local law enforcement to end ICE agreements? Will the Democrats running for governor run on a platform of ending those agreements? Time will tell.

The ACLU has already filed a suit against them, according to WISN.

ICE has already been working in Wisconsin for a while now, much more clandestine, no drama. Just go grab the bad actors and get them out. No theatre. https://t.co/DEZxiKX13n — FastEddie2324 (@EdTreisJr) February 6, 2026

Precisely because most local law enforcement agencies are cooperating.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

