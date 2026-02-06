VIP
The Midterms Are All About the Economy
A Devastating Incident Occured at This Olive Garden...Not Even the Breadsticks Can Save...
Unhinged Leftists Hurl Racist Attacks on Non-White ICE Agents...Again
Hey, Kamala Harris, If CNN Is Saying What You Did Was Cringey, You...
A Laid-Off WaPo Reporter Got Dragged Over This Response to Her Termination
Mayor Jacob Frey Had No Good Answers to These Questions From a CNN...
For This GOP Rep, Joining the RSC Was a 'No Brainer'
Benghazi Terrorist Zubayr Al-Bakoush Is Now in U.S. Custody
Imane Khelif Finally Mans Up
New York Teacher Has a Very Communist Solution for Keeping Businesses in the...
'Fundamentally Hostile to Our Constitution:' House GOP to Hold Hearings on Sharia Law
A New Woke Euphemism for 'Women' Just Dropped
If Epstein Did Not Exist, They Would Have Had to Invent Him
Economic Diplomacy and the New American Playbook
The Milwaukee County Board Just Made the Area a Haven for Criminal Illegal Immigrants

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 06, 2026 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Andy Manis, File

The Milwaukee County Board has decided that it's above federal law while putting the safety of county residents behind its anti-ICE, anti-law enforcement agenda. Yesterday, the Board voted 15-3 to enact an ordinance that would require law enforcement to obtain a permit before staging law enforcement activities in county parks.

Here's more:

The proposal doesn't use that word, ICE, nor Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but sponsors say that is what it's about, and that's what today's debate was all about.

It says law enforcement cannot stage in parks without prior written authorization. The parks director or his designee would need to approve.

The ordinance would still allow police to do routine patrols, investigations, and respond to emergencies or calls for service.

...

"I think we're all eyes wide open that enforcement will be difficult," said Milwaukee County Supervisor Sky Capriolo. "But again, this is us saying we want to be on the right side of history here. We want to protect our parks, our residents, and our visitors."

The penalty for staging without a permit is a fine. We're sure ICE is terrified of that.

ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION WISCONSIN

Residents and visitors do not need protection from ICE. They need protection from the criminal illegal aliens that ICE is arresting.

County Executive David Crowley, who is running for governor, has yet to sign the ordinance into law. He could choose to veto it.

And if you've tried to get a permit for a cookout in a county park, good luck.

Bingo.

The Supremacy Clause outweighs the Milwaukee County Board.

We'd be fine with that.

The answer, apparently, is yes.

Stopping ICE is more important than protecting Milwaukee's teens.

They want to be "on the right side of history." They're not.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

