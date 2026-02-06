The Milwaukee County Board Just Made the Area a Haven for Criminal Illegal Immigrants

The Milwaukee County Board has decided that it's above federal law while putting the safety of county residents behind its anti-ICE, anti-law enforcement agenda. Yesterday, the Board voted 15-3 to enact an ordinance that would require law enforcement to obtain a permit before staging law enforcement activities in county parks.

NEWS: Milwaukee County Board votes 15-3 to enact an ordinance requiring law enforcement agencies to obtain a permit before staging at county parks. The measure is clearly targeted at ICE, based on supervisors' remarks — A.J. Bayatpour (@AJBayatpour) February 5, 2026

Here's more:

The proposal doesn't use that word, ICE, nor Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but sponsors say that is what it's about, and that's what today's debate was all about. It says law enforcement cannot stage in parks without prior written authorization. The parks director or his designee would need to approve. The ordinance would still allow police to do routine patrols, investigations, and respond to emergencies or calls for service. ... "I think we're all eyes wide open that enforcement will be difficult," said Milwaukee County Supervisor Sky Capriolo. "But again, this is us saying we want to be on the right side of history here. We want to protect our parks, our residents, and our visitors."

The penalty for staging without a permit is a fine. We're sure ICE is terrified of that.

Residents and visitors do not need protection from ICE. They need protection from the criminal illegal aliens that ICE is arresting.

County Executive David Crowley, who is running for governor, has yet to sign the ordinance into law. He could choose to veto it.

So when Milwaukee Police are hunting a murderer who runs off into the woods, they're going to need a permit like they're having a cookout? Slow clap for the Dems on the County Board. https://t.co/YmjU3Mscy4 — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) February 5, 2026

And if you've tried to get a permit for a cookout in a county park, good luck.

Supremacy Clause says it’s not gonna happen. — Robert McLaws (@robertmclaws) February 6, 2026

Bingo.

The Supremacy Clause outweighs the Milwaukee County Board.

We'd be fine with that.

***UPDATE*** Milwaukee County Board votes 15-3 to enact an ordinance requiring law enforcement agencies to obtain a permit before staging at county parks. Dear God, do we really want to become Minneapolis? https://t.co/I13gtyUmFv pic.twitter.com/hbbK0Pmbc3 — Gregory Jon (@gregoryjon) February 5, 2026

The answer, apparently, is yes.

MKE board didnt look at the opportunity they had. Make staging allowed 9pm to 6am and the yearly problem of teens killing each other at Washington park basketball courts might be prevented — Scott Fehr (@ScottFehr71) February 5, 2026

Stopping ICE is more important than protecting Milwaukee's teens.

Just more local leaders fanning flames, and trying to obstruct the federal government! https://t.co/gtlL1IHGOs — Hilario Deleon (@HilarioDeleon12) February 5, 2026

They want to be "on the right side of history." They're not.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

