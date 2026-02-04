VIP
The Curse of Conservative Inc.
Tom Homan Provided an Update on Minneapolis. Here's What He Said.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 04, 2026 9:35 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Last week, Border Czar Tom Homan went to Minneapolis to oversee ICE and Border Patrol operations in the cities. He held a press conference then, and today he held another one.

During today's press conference, Homan reiterated the push to coordinate cooperation between local, state, and federal officials in detaining and removing illegal immigrants.

"This coordination makes it far safer for the Twin Cities," Homan said.

"The state prisons already cooperate with ICE on this coordinated transfer of custody, and we thank them for this partnership," Homan said. He added they're not requiring jails to hold criminals past their normal hold times.

"They are merely notifying us before they release them," Homan added. "Given this increase in unprecedented collaboration," Homan continued, "I have announced, effective immediately, they will draw down 700 people."

That would leave about 2,000 federal agents in the city.

Homan also announced there would be one chain of command in Minneapolis, and that ICE would continue targeted immigration enforcement operations.

"I want to be clear, just because you prioritize public safety threats doesn't mean you forget about everybody else. We will continue enforcing immigration laws in this country," Homan said.

A unified joint operation center has been established, Homan said, to "effectively target threats" and reduce personnel footprint.

Homan also mentioned the use of body-worn cameras. "Some officers and agents have them, some didn't," Homan said, adding that it was unacceptable, and they moved to deploy body-worn cameras in the city, with a plan to do so nationwide. Homan noted there is $20 million in the spending bill to aid the deployment of body cameras.

"We have nothing to hide. We want to be fully transparent in all we do," Homan said.

"This is smarter enforcement, not less enforcement," Homan emphasized. "If you're in the country illegally, you're not off the table."

"President Trump fully intends to achieve mass deportations during this administration," Homan continued.

He added that rumors that the Trump administration was walking back his immigration promises are untrue.

"My goal was, with the support of President Trump, to achieve a complete drawdown and end this surge as soon as we can," Homan said, but he said that's contingent on the safety of officers and the behavior of anti-ICE protesters, calling their behavior "lawless."

He said a complete drawdown was contingent on local and state cooperation.

"Doxxing law enforcement to threaten them and their families," Homan said, "is unacceptable."

He also addressed the roadblocks. "You're not going to stop ICE. You're not going to stop Border Patrol. The only thing you're doing is irritating your community," Homan said. He said the Chief of Police has promised swift action on those illegal roadblocks.

Homan said the interference with federal law enforcement must stop. 

He also praised President Trump's leadership and the men and women of ICE and Border Patrol which has resulted in the most secure southern border in the nation's history. 

"We've come a long way," Homan said. "We're doing better than I ever thought we would."

Editor’s Note: ICE and CBP continue put themselves in harm's way in order to protect America’s sovereignty and to keep our streets safe. 

