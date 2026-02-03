So, About That Whistleblower Complaint Against Tulsi Gabbard...
Tipsheet

So, That's How Those Anti-ICE Roadblocks in Minneapolis Can Remain Standing

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 03, 2026 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Minneapolis is a warzone. It’s been that way since an ICE agent shot Renee Good on January 7, after she rammed into him with her car. On January 24, Alex Pretti was shot by Border Patrol agents—both people were interfering with police actions, and their reckless actions got them killed. They weren’t executed. They were morons who did the equivalent of looking down the barrel of a loaded gun. 

Still, the left-wing lynch mobs, most of them exclusively white crusty boomers and shrill progressive women, have done everything they could to disrupt ICE raids. They have an elaborate system of encrypted chats that coordinate unlawful interference operations to enforce federal immigration law. They’re psychos. And now, we have these checkpoints. These clowns block cars to run a search on people’s license plates. 

These people aren’t trained police. They’re left-wing clowns with no lives, likely paid by Marxist organizations to foment chaos. This is an unreasonable search and seizure, so it’s okay to be unlawful toward the police if your feelings dictate such lunacy. The anti-ICE mayhem has led to innocent people getting harassed and assaulted by these nutjobs. 

