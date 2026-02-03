So, That's How Those Anti-ICE Roadblocks in Minneapolis Can Remain Standing

Minneapolis is a warzone. It’s been that way since an ICE agent shot Renee Good on January 7, after she rammed into him with her car. On January 24, Alex Pretti was shot by Border Patrol agents—both people were interfering with police actions, and their reckless actions got them killed. They weren’t executed. They were morons who did the equivalent of looking down the barrel of a loaded gun.

Advertisement

Still, the left-wing lynch mobs, most of them exclusively white crusty boomers and shrill progressive women, have done everything they could to disrupt ICE raids. They have an elaborate system of encrypted chats that coordinate unlawful interference operations to enforce federal immigration law. They’re psychos. And now, we have these checkpoints. These clowns block cars to run a search on people’s license plates.

ICE protesters confirm Minneapolis law enforcement is allowing them to stop vehicles and run their plates at their blockades



The Daily Caller is able to confirm the blockades in Minneapolis are being used as license plates checks



The ICE protesters are stopping all vehicles at… pic.twitter.com/PnZeEzAsV7 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 3, 2026

Minnesota resident was trying to go try a new burger restaurant



She says Minnesota ICE protesters stopped her car, they checked her license plate and won’t let people pass until their plates are ran



It’s insane that this is happening in America



“So now we need permission to… pic.twitter.com/CB5AQ95hbH — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 3, 2026

These people aren’t trained police. They’re left-wing clowns with no lives, likely paid by Marxist organizations to foment chaos. This is an unreasonable search and seizure, so it’s okay to be unlawful toward the police if your feelings dictate such lunacy. The anti-ICE mayhem has led to innocent people getting harassed and assaulted by these nutjobs.

PAID PROTESTERS? Anti-ICE protesters were filmed getting on a bus after they were finished protesting.



pic.twitter.com/fn7qsC4nwI — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 3, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.



Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.