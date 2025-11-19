Two Women Are Hospitalized As Chicago Marks Another Violent Week

We have not one, but two, horror crime stories out of Chicago. You know, the city with the Mayor who thinks it's a "sickness" to lock up criminals in the state where the Governor believes crime is just a part of urban life, but that he's "succeeding" in lowering crime rates.

The first story comes from the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), where a woman was set on fire on the Blue Line after getting into an argument with a man who has 22 prior arrests.

🚨BREAKING: A suspect with 22 prior arrests, including arson, is reportedly in custody for setting a woman on fire aboard a Chicago train.



Entirely avoidable, this would qualify as another @GovPritzker “SAFE-T Act” success story. pic.twitter.com/Q8Wtn0WY5H — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) November 18, 2025

Here's more, and it turns out the suspect may be linked to arson at City Hall:

Police sources told ABC7 that they are looking if this person of interest is connected to a fire that broke out at City Hall on Friday. A source said surveillance video shows a general similarity in appearance that has prompted detectives to obtain better video to see if it is, in fact, the same person. Chicago police said a 45-year-old man got into an argument with a 26-year-old woman around 9:25 p.m. Monday night, while riding the CTA. That fight turned violent when, investigators say, the man poured some type of liquid on her and then set her on fire with a lighter. Police said the man ran away when the train stopped at Clark and Lake. However, the situation has left other CTA riders fearful when riding.

The woman remains in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.

"That's an absolutely horrible thing to have happened on the L. But I have to say, the past three or four years, the L has not been a pleasant experience, and it's a dangerous experience, at worst," said commuter Tarick Loutf. This writer has taken the Blue Line multiple times because it goes from the loop in downtown Chicago to O'Hare Airport.

The suspect in custody for setting a 26 year old woman on fire on a train in Chicago has been arrested 22 times since 2016.



Every single time. pic.twitter.com/HdOHm7zGT1 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) November 19, 2025

Every single time.

Yesterday, a pregnant 33-year-old woman and her young son were walking home in Chicago's South Deering neighborhood when they were attacked by a mob of students outside a school.

Chicago mother, young son brutally attacked by a mob while walking home from school pic.twitter.com/TCbAe60adI — TaraBull (@TaraBull) November 18, 2025

Here's more:

The 33-year-old and her son were walking home from school around 3:10 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Bensley Avenue when a group of people approached them and struck the victims several times, according to police. Both victims were taken to Trinity Hospital where they were listed in serious condition. Police said no arrests have been made. Video that went viral on social media showed several school-aged children jumping the woman and the boy, punching, stomping and kicking them. The mother said her son had been bullied at Orville T. Bright Elementary School for over two years but the administration did nothing to protect him. Dozens of people gathered outside the elementary school Tuesday morning, chanting "No justice. No peace." They called for the children responsible to be punished. The woman who was attacked, Corshawnda, said her young daughter was also present to witness the vicious beating.

In a video reportedly posted by the mother of one of the students involved, she warns her son she's not helping him.

Mother tells son involved in viral beating of a pregnant woman and her two children. “The whole city of Chicago is looking for you. You know I'm not helping you, right?” https://t.co/hFBJYp97Dw pic.twitter.com/mWtRppSPuR — TaraBull (@TaraBull) November 19, 2025

"You was wrong yesterday," she tells her son. "You was wrong that you were gonna jump somebody."

Given the city's track record, we doubt the child will face any significant punishment, but at least mom isn't going to help him avoid the consequences that do come his way.

