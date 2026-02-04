Philly City Council Member Defends Larry Krasner's Nazi Rhetoric

The Democrats keep doubling down on their inflammatory anti-ICE rhetoric, repeatedly calling the men and women tasked with enforcing our duly-enacted laws the Gestapo and Nazis. They do this to gin up anger among their base, which leads to the insanity we see in Minneapolis.

In Philadelphia, District Attorney Larry Krasner has been one of the most prominent voices attacking ICE, calling them Nazis and vowing to hunt them down (while letting actual violent criminals roam free). Democrat City Council member Rue Landau joined CNN to defend Krasner's insanity.

Democrat Philadelphia City Council Member Rue Landau defends District Attorney Larry Krasner's vile slander comparing ICE officers to Nazis.



LANDAU: "I think what he was trying to do was just create the parallel..." pic.twitter.com/e7qonix1x2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 2, 2026

"Well, I was at that protest, it was a rally to introduce our ICE legislation," Landau said. "I'm also the only Jewish member of the Philadelphia City Council, so I understand how it resonates with certain people but i think what he was trying to do was just create the parallel between an overly funded, under-trained military group that has a mission to really tear families apart and to really just...inflict a lot of violence and harm on people."

There are no parallels between ICE agents and the Nazis. None whatsoever. Democrats voted to create DHS and ICE, and voted to fund the agency. They only object to it now that President Trump is enforcing our immigration laws.

This rhetoric needs to end. — 🇺🇸 Ryan 🇺🇸 (@Ryan_In_Mi) February 2, 2026

Yes, it does.

The nicest words used to describe these illegals.. while the most vile words used to describe our fellow American #ICE agents. Democrat fatigueeee! #DemocratsHateAmerica and their fellow Americans. — D.M. Jackson 🇺🇸✨️ (@daisymae9725) February 2, 2026

Exactly this. Illegal aliens are "undocumented persons" or "migrants," while the men and women of law enforcement are "Nazis" and the "Gestapo."

No, he’s trying to create violence!!! https://t.co/2TXTrOWGzn — Bob Ruth (@BobRuth9731954) February 3, 2026

Yes, he is. This inflammatory rhetoric is meant to illicit a violent response.

Editor’s Note: ICE and CBP continue to put themselves in harm's way in order to protect America’s sovereignty and to keep our streets safe.

