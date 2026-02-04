Ryan Routh Has Been Sentenced After Failed Assassination Attempt on Trump
You're Gonna Laugh Your Head Off When You Find Out Why Jasmine Crockett's...
America’s Golden Era — and Why Chaos Keeps Showing Up in Blue States
The Washington Post Might Be Dying In Darkness After This Announcement
Mitch McConnell Hospitalized Over 'Flu-Like Symptoms'
Antisemitic Incidents Skyrocket on Mamdani's Watch
Nate Morris Surges Double Digits in the KY Senate Race After Backing of...
Roy Cooper's Soft-on-Crime Policies Released Iryna Zarutska's Murderer
Another Domino Falls: The American Medical Association Changes Stance on 'Gender-Affirming...
This Kansas State Representative Is Sad Republicans Are Protecting Women's Bathrooms
VIP
Ninth Circuit Has Questions About California's Gun Store Surveillance Law
Mamdani Offers 'Free' Legal Help for Haitian TPS Holders
Maxine Waters Loses It During House Hearing, Smacked Down by Treasury Secretary Bessent
JD Vance Slams Reporter Pressing Him to Apologize Over Alex Pretti
Tipsheet

Philly City Council Member Defends Larry Krasner's Nazi Rhetoric

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 04, 2026 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Democrats keep doubling down on their inflammatory anti-ICE rhetoric, repeatedly calling the men and women tasked with enforcing our duly-enacted laws the Gestapo and Nazis. They do this to gin up anger among their base, which leads to the insanity we see in Minneapolis.

Advertisement

In Philadelphia, District Attorney Larry Krasner has been one of the most prominent voices attacking ICE, calling them Nazis and vowing to hunt them down (while letting actual violent criminals roam free). Democrat City Council member Rue Landau joined CNN to defend Krasner's insanity.

"Well, I was at that protest, it was a rally to introduce our ICE legislation," Landau said. "I'm also the only Jewish member of the Philadelphia City Council, so I understand how it resonates with certain people but i think what he was trying to do was just create the parallel between an overly funded, under-trained military group that has a mission to really tear families apart and to really just...inflict a lot of violence and harm on people."

There are no parallels between ICE agents and the Nazis. None whatsoever. Democrats voted to create DHS and ICE, and voted to fund the agency. They only object to it now that President Trump is enforcing our immigration laws.

Recommended

Maxine Waters Loses It During House Hearing, Smacked Down by Treasury Secretary Bessent Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA

Yes, it does.

Exactly this. Illegal aliens are "undocumented persons" or "migrants," while the men and women of law enforcement are "Nazis" and the "Gestapo."

Yes, he is. This inflammatory rhetoric is meant to illicit a violent response.

Editor’s Note: ICE and CBP continue to put themselves in harm's way in order to protect America’s sovereignty and to keep our streets safe. 

Help us continue to report the truth about the DHS’s efforts to clean up America by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Maxine Waters Loses It During House Hearing, Smacked Down by Treasury Secretary Bessent Dmitri Bolt
You're Gonna Laugh Your Head Off When You Find Out Why Jasmine Crockett's Opponent Is In Trouble Jeff Charles
How This Black ICE Agent Reacted to This Unhinged Mob of White Leftists Was Gold Matt Vespa
Nate Morris Surges Double Digits in the KY Senate Race After Backing of Elon Musk, Charlie Kirk Amy Curtis
The Washington Post Might Be Dying In Darkness After This Announcement Jeff Charles
Ryan Routh Has Been Sentenced After Failed Assassination Attempt on Trump Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Maxine Waters Loses It During House Hearing, Smacked Down by Treasury Secretary Bessent Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement