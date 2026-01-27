Ilhan Omar 'Assaulted' at Town Hall Event. Here's What Happened.
Philly's Woke Prosecutor Says He Will 'Hunt Down' ICE Agents Like 'Nazis'

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 27, 2026 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

Philadelphia’s Democrat District Attorney Larry Krasner spoke at a rally where he promised his supporters that he would “hunt down” ICE agents.

Krasner, a self-described “progressive prosecutor,” joined the horde of ghoulish Democrat politicians who have labelled federal agents as Nazis. Nazi, of course, has simply become a catch all term for “people we don’t like” and necessitates pointing at the ever-green X posts of “they call you a Nazi so that they can kill you” that have become prominent in the wake of the Charlie Kirk assassination.

“This is a small bunch of wannabe Nazis,” Krasner said in the video. “That’s what they are. In a country of 350 million, we outnumber them.”

“If we have to hunt you down the way they hunted down Nazis for decades, we will find your identities," Krasner continued. “We will find you. We will achieve justice.”

Justice, in this case, means targeting the brave individuals who come under assault while performing lawful immigration enforcement.

Krasner isn’t the first public official from Philadelphia to come under fire for threatening ICE agents. The city’s Democrat Sheriff Rochelle Bilal went viral just weeks ago after telling ICE agents that they “don’t want this smoke.” Who else is standing with her as she’s making the statement? None other than Krasner.

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE PENNSYLVANIA

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

