Philly's Woke Prosecutor Says He Will 'Hunt Down' ICE Agents Like 'Nazis'

Philadelphia’s Democrat District Attorney Larry Krasner spoke at a rally where he promised his supporters that he would “hunt down” ICE agents.

BREAKING: Philly DA Krasner vows to "hunt down" ICE agents, labels them "WANNABE NAZlS!" pic.twitter.com/NpRJpqQXbU — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 27, 2026

Krasner, a self-described “progressive prosecutor,” joined the horde of ghoulish Democrat politicians who have labelled federal agents as Nazis. Nazi, of course, has simply become a catch all term for “people we don’t like” and necessitates pointing at the ever-green X posts of “they call you a Nazi so that they can kill you” that have become prominent in the wake of the Charlie Kirk assassination.

They don't kill you because you're a Nazi.



They call you a Nazi so they can kill you. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) November 26, 2025

“This is a small bunch of wannabe Nazis,” Krasner said in the video. “That’s what they are. In a country of 350 million, we outnumber them.”

“If we have to hunt you down the way they hunted down Nazis for decades, we will find your identities," Krasner continued. “We will find you. We will achieve justice.”

Justice, in this case, means targeting the brave individuals who come under assault while performing lawful immigration enforcement.

Krasner isn’t the first public official from Philadelphia to come under fire for threatening ICE agents. The city’s Democrat Sheriff Rochelle Bilal went viral just weeks ago after telling ICE agents that they “don’t want this smoke.” Who else is standing with her as she’s making the statement? None other than Krasner.

🚨SHE’S BACK: Egregiously obese ghetto DEI hire @PhilaSheriff Rochelle Bilal tries to clarify her “bringing the smoke✊🏿” when she threatened ICE would be assaulted and killed for enforcing federal immigration law in her City.



This slob is a disgrace to all of law enforcement. https://t.co/LmUzVXvTLs pic.twitter.com/38NsGRBtmG — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) January 19, 2026

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

