Tipsheet

Church Mob Suspect Says Being Handcuffed Was ‘Closest I’ve Felt to Slavery’

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 30, 2026 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

This morning, Don Lemon was arrested in conjunction with the church storming incident in Minneapolis back on January 18. On January 22, the DOJ announced that three of the suspects — William Kelly, Chauntyll Louisa Allen, and Nekima Levy Armstrong — were taken into custody. A judge later ordered Allen and Armstrong released from federal custody, and now Armstrong is speaking out about being arrested.

You'll not be surprised to learn she's playing the race card over that arrest.

"We had belly chains around our waist, and we had handcuffs with bars in the middle," Armstrong said. "As someone who majored in African American studies, I can tell that that is the closest I've ever felt to slavery in my life. Being shackled as if I was a slave. It is unacceptable and unconscionable, but it's on-brand."

Here remarks are interesting for several reasons. First, she admits that the "closest [she's] ever felt to slavery" was only after she committed crimes in violation of federal laws. That means any argument about systemic racism or America's history has just been rendered moot.

Ouch.

Second, all criminals are subject to being handcuffed and chained when they are arrested. It's for their safety and the safety of the law enforcement officers taking them into custody. There was nothing unique, racist, or unacceptable about what happened to Armstrong.

Did CNN Just Say the Quiet Part Out Loud About Don Lemon's Arrest?
Also, a pic of Armstrong from the arrest showed her with her hands cuffed behind her back, and no waist chain.

That's normal procedure for arresting someone.

Clearly.

