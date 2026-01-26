VIP
The Tough Guy Attitude Will Never Work for Newsom
Happy Hands Tim Walz Caves, Will Work With Trump and Tom Homan. Is...
Minnesota Officials Looking to Prosecute ICE Agents Over Fatal Shootings – Here's What...
Donald Trump and Tim Walz Have a Phone Conversation About Immigration Policy
US Warships Are in Position – Iran's Regime Will Decide What Happens Next
Tennis Stars Shut Down Reporter Who Asked This Ridiculous Question
VIP
It's the Control: What Dems Really Mean When They Say 'Healthcare'
New Horrifying Details About the Leftist Mob Invasion of Cities Church Come Out
This Republican Governor Just Criticized ICE. It Did Not Go Well for Him.
New Book Rehashes Long-Debunked Claims About Shakespeare
President Trump Announces Tom Homan Is Heading to Minneapolis to Manage ICE Operations
Trump Reveals the New Weapon Used in the Maduro Raid
You Won't Believe Bill Clinton's Statement on the Fatal Shooting in Minnesota
Tim Walz Is Choosing to Ramp Up the Anti-ICE Rhetoric Even More
Tipsheet

Here's Another Healthcare Professional Who Refuses to Care for Conservatives

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 26, 2026 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

It's a day ending in -y, and here's another so-called medical professional vowing to discriminate against conservative patients. This time, it's a nurse in Florida who says he won't give Republicans undergoing surgery anesthesia, and that it's not only his right but ethical for him to do so.

Advertisement

"I will not perform anesthesia for any surgeries or procedures for MAGA. It is my right, it is my ethical oath, and I stand behind my education. I own all of my businesses and I can refuse anyone!" Martindale wrote in a social media post below his picture.

Actually, the Left has made it very clear that businesses cannot discriminate against customers. Bake the cake and all that. And if you want to stay in business, does advertising that you will actively harm at least half of your potential customer base help you get patients? Probably not.

But that's not the point. While Florida law does allow for certain conscience-based objections to procedures, those are for "a sincerely held religious, moral, or ethical belief" and the law has limits: 

The exercise of the right of medical conscience is limited to conscience-based objections to a specific health care service. This section may not be construed to waive or modify any duty a health care provider or health care payor may have to provide or pay for other health care services that do not violate their right of medical conscience, to waive or modify any duty to provide any informed consent required by law, or to allow a health care provider or payor to opt out of providing health care services to any patient or potential patient.

Recommended

Happy Hands Tim Walz Caves, Will Work With Trump and Tom Homan. Is This Why? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CONSERVATISM FLORIDA HEALTHCARE REPUBLICAN PARTY

Providing anesthesia during surgery and procedures does not fall under the Florida law, and there is no "religious, moral, or ethical belief" that would allow a healthcare provider to perform surgery or procedures without proper anesthesia.

There is no "right" or "ethical oath" to deny patients anesthesia.

The medical board would not tolerate this.

It's a massive liability that no employer, or malpractice insurers, are going to take.

Advertisement

That won't work.

People believe this.

The erosion is the point.

Leftists ignore this, of course.

Advertisement

And, just so you're aware, Indeed says the average Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) makes about $107 an hour on average, or $222,560 per year (assuming a 40-hour work week with no overtime/weekend/night shift pay). That guy just blew up a lucrative career that took him years to obtain, thanks to his hatred of President Trump and MAGA.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Happy Hands Tim Walz Caves, Will Work With Trump and Tom Homan. Is This Why? Matt Vespa
This Republican Governor Just Criticized ICE. It Did Not Go Well for Him. Amy Curtis
New Horrifying Details About the Leftist Mob Invasion of Cities Church Come Out Amy Curtis
Here's the Tweet That Every Republican Should Memorize Regarding the Border Patrol Shooting in MN Matt Vespa
Our Virile Veep Shames the Impotent Libs Kurt Schlichter
US Warships Are in Position – Iran's Regime Will Decide What Happens Next Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Happy Hands Tim Walz Caves, Will Work With Trump and Tom Homan. Is This Why? Matt Vespa
Advertisement