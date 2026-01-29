Say It Ain’t So, Ro Khanna
Tipsheet

Leftist Nurse Who Wished Harm on Karoline Leavitt Has Lost Her License

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 29, 2026 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File

Less than a week ago, we told you about Lexie Lawler, the Florida labor and delivery nurse who wished harm on Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Lawler said she hoped Leavitt suffered a severe fourth-degree tear during childbirth and had medical complications. She was swiftly fired by her employer, Baptist Health, which issued a statement that read, "The comments made in a social media video by a nurse at one of our facilities do not reflect our values or the standards we expect of healthcare professionals. Following a prompt review, the individual is no longer employed by our health system."

But Florida doesn't play around. Attorney General James Uthmeier and Florida's Surgen General, Joseph Ladapo, have revoked Lawler's license.

The day before, Uthmeier made it clear that firing Lawler wasn't enough.

Of course, Lawler is reportedly playing the victim card, having set up a GoFundMe in which she claims she's facing retaliation for "speaking out."

Related:

FLORIDA HEALTHCARE KAROLINE LEAVITT

She wasn't "speaking out." We all saw the video. She wished irreversible, permanent harm on Karoline Leavitt.

The only way to address this is to revoke their licenses. Firing them allows another facility to hire them. Revoking a license makes it much harder to work anywhere in the country.

