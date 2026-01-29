Leftist Nurse Who Wished Harm on Karoline Leavitt Has Lost Her License

Less than a week ago, we told you about Lexie Lawler, the Florida labor and delivery nurse who wished harm on Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Lawler said she hoped Leavitt suffered a severe fourth-degree tear during childbirth and had medical complications. She was swiftly fired by her employer, Baptist Health, which issued a statement that read, "The comments made in a social media video by a nurse at one of our facilities do not reflect our values or the standards we expect of healthcare professionals. Following a prompt review, the individual is no longer employed by our health system."

🚨BREAKING UPDATE: A labor and delivery nurse, Lexie Lawler, at Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital in Florida has been fired after posting a video in which she appeared to wish harm on Karoline Leavitt while on duty.



The hospital released a statement underscoring its… https://t.co/BDsUxO3jZD pic.twitter.com/WUMFYPyPIe — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 23, 2026

But Florida doesn't play around. Attorney General James Uthmeier and Florida's Surgen General, Joseph Ladapo, have revoked Lawler's license.

Effective today, Lexie Lawler is no longer allowed to practice nursing in Florida.



Making statements that wish pain and suffering on anyone, when those statements are directly related to one's practice, is an ethical red line we should not cross. I'm proud of @FLSurgeonGen for… https://t.co/bil0VltF9Y — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) January 28, 2026

The day before, Uthmeier made it clear that firing Lawler wasn't enough.

Being fired isn’t good enough. Any healthcare worker who fails to uphold his or her obligation to provide adequate, safe healthcare should not be licensed in Florida.



No excuses! https://t.co/xbke5PVZoX — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) January 27, 2026

Of course, Lawler is reportedly playing the victim card, having set up a GoFundMe in which she claims she's facing retaliation for "speaking out."

She wasn't "speaking out." We all saw the video. She wished irreversible, permanent harm on Karoline Leavitt.

Healthcare professionals should not be proclaiming their desire to harm (or to have harm befall) other people, let alone doing it on social media for the whole world to see. https://t.co/7olibNnrcX — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 28, 2026

The only way to address this is to revoke their licenses. Firing them allows another facility to hire them. Revoking a license makes it much harder to work anywhere in the country.

