Here's What We Learned From Tom Homan's Press Conference

Border Czar Tom Homan was sent to Minnesota earlier this week, to oversee ICE operations in the state. He's already making waves, having met with both Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. He's demanding that Minnesota cooperate with ICE and hand over violent criminals like other municipalities do — places that haven't seen violent clashes like the ones in Minnesota, which proves the issue is driven by Walz, Frey, and their rhetoric, driving Leftists to riot instead of ICE. Frey has made it clear that Minneapolis will not cooperate, but Walz (despite talking tough) seems to have capitulated to Homan and the Trump administration.

Advertisement

This morning, Homan held a press conference to update the situation on the ground in Minnesota.

"I appreciate that they all acknowledge that we have immigration laws," Homan said. "ICE is enforcing laws enacted by Congress."

Homan acknowledged that operations have not been perfect. "What we have been working on is making this operation safer...by the book. This mission is going to improve because of the changes we've been making internally," Homan said.

WATCH Tom Homan Press Conference in Minneapolis https://t.co/pKKNC6M5W5 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 29, 2026

"We will conduct targeted enforcement operations. Targeted. What we've done for decades," Homan said. "If you have a criminal history, you have your immigration history. A lot of information...we get from numerous databases out there."

Homan said the priority is public safety threats.

"We are not surrendering the President's mission on immigration enforcement," Homan said.

"I want to reiterate and make very clear, ICE and CBP officers are performing their duties in a challenging environment, under tremendous circumstances, " Homan said of the agents. "They put themselves on the line for this nation every day."

TOM HOMAN: "The previous administration, we all remember, more than 10 million illegal aliens entered this nation. Many were national security threats, public safety threats...2 million known got aways..."



Photo via Reuters pic.twitter.com/yLBhZNv5ef — TalkRadio 77 WABC (@77WABCradio) January 29, 2026

Homan said an agreement was reached to hand over illegal aliens who public safety threats.

🚨 BREAKING: Tom Homan STRIKES AGREEMENT with Minnesota Democrat officials to hand over public safety threat illegal aliens to ICE



"What we did agree upon — is NOT to release public safety arrests back into the community, and they can be lawfully transferred to ICE."



WOW! In… pic.twitter.com/8VILRFhJ6G — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 29, 2026

"We gotta stop the hateful rhetoric that has caused an increase in assaults," Homan said of the ongoing anti-ICE protests and rhetoric from Democrats.

Homan said if the environment is safer, they can have fewer agents running operations.

"I said in March if the rhetoric doesn't stop, there's going to be bloodshed, and there has been. I wish I wasn't right. I don't want to see anybody die," Homan said.

🚨 NOW — TOM HOMAN: "The reason for our massive deployment is because of the THREATS! If I go to a house, I gotta be busy with the dangerous guy, I can't keep watching over my shoulder with what's happening outside the house!"



"As we drill down these agreements, it means we need… pic.twitter.com/cWzDI2F9qi — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 29, 2026

Homan told the anti-ICE protesters to take up their issues with ICE and the law with Congress, noting those laws were on the books for the last six administrations he worked for.

Advertisement

"If you don't like what ICE is doing...go protest Congress," Homan said. "You have a right to protest. I'm just asking to keep it peaceful."

"There will be zero tolerance" for anyone who impedes or assaults ICE and CBP officers.

TOM HOMAN: "You can't fix problems if you don't have discussions. I didn't come to Minnesota for photo ops or headlines. You haven't seen me. I came here to seek solutions. And that's what we are going to do." pic.twitter.com/2U3eQ8eFo0 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) January 29, 2026

Homan also said he's staying until the problem is gone.

🚨 BREAKING: Border Czar Tom Homan just DROPPED the mic in Minneapolis!



“I’m staying until the PROBLEM IS GONE!”



“We’ve made a LOT of progress the past 3 days.”



“I’m here on behalf of the president… I am on the ground to re-gain law and order, and work to remove threats from… pic.twitter.com/Dq44mzFpCa — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 29, 2026

Homan was also asked about the Signal chats and those who are organizing them.

"Justice is coming," Homan said, adding he didn't want to show the administration's hand on the Signal chats.

Homan was also asked how we got here. "Four years, we were told the border was secure, and we all knew that it wasn't," Homan said. He also asked where the politicians attacking ICE today were during the horrors of the Biden administration.

Advertisement

"Where were they? Not a word," Homan said. "Now we're just trying to respond to what happened the last four years."

Homan also said the emphasis on prioritizing criminal illegal aliens doesn't mean that the Trump administration is ignoring those who simply came to the country illegally.

"If you're in the country illegally, you're never off the table," Homan said. "If the message we send is that you can enter this country illegally...don't worry about it...if that's the message we send to the world, we're never going to fix this problem."

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.