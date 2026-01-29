Say It Ain’t So, Ro Khanna
Trump and Schumer Reportedly Close to a Deal That Would Avert a Shutdown,...
Look at How This Minnesota Newspaper Reported on the New Alex Pretti Footage
How CNN's Top Legal Analyst Reacted to These Remarks By a CNN Guest...
Oh, Dick Durbin, You Didn't Check That Photo Did You?
So, This Swipe at JD Vance From Josh Shapiro Was Grossly Unnecessary
Florida Dems Are in Deep Trouble — And It Ain't Just Because of...
Leftist Nurse Who Wished Harm on Karoline Leavitt Has Lost Her License
Amy Klobuchar Announces Run for Minnesota Governor
Tim Walz Just Made a Huge Announcement About His Political Future. Guess What...
It's Time to End the Self-Serving Parent Regret 'Journalism'
Woke TV Star Says It's 'Time for Revolution' Against 'Rich White Men' Who...
The Reckoning for Big Banks Has Finally Arrived
Pen Stroke Destroys a $1.1 Billion Tax Cut for Arizona Families
Tipsheet

Here's What We Learned From Tom Homan's Press Conference

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 29, 2026 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Border Czar Tom Homan was sent to Minnesota earlier this week, to oversee ICE operations in the state. He's already making waves, having met with both Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. He's demanding that Minnesota cooperate with ICE and hand over violent criminals like other municipalities do — places that haven't seen violent clashes like the ones in Minnesota, which proves the issue is driven by Walz, Frey, and their rhetoric, driving Leftists to riot instead of ICE. Frey has made it clear that Minneapolis will not cooperate, but Walz (despite talking tough) seems to have capitulated to Homan and the Trump administration.

Advertisement

This morning, Homan held a press conference to update the situation on the ground in Minnesota.

"I appreciate that they all acknowledge that we have immigration laws," Homan said. "ICE is enforcing laws enacted by Congress."

Homan acknowledged that operations have not been perfect. "What we have been working on is making this operation safer...by the book. This mission is going to improve because of the changes we've been making internally," Homan said.

"We will conduct targeted enforcement operations. Targeted. What we've done for decades," Homan said. "If you have a criminal history, you have your immigration history. A lot of information...we get from numerous databases out there."

Homan said the priority is public safety threats.

"We are not surrendering the President's mission on immigration enforcement," Homan said. 

"I want to reiterate and make very clear, ICE and CBP officers are performing their duties in a challenging environment, under tremendous circumstances, " Homan said of the agents. "They put themselves on the line for this nation every day."

Recommended

Trump and Schumer Reportedly Close to a Deal That Would Avert a Shutdown, But There's a Catch Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

BORDER SECURITY CRIME ICE MINNESOTA TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Homan said an agreement was reached to hand over illegal aliens who public safety threats.

"We gotta stop the hateful rhetoric that has caused an increase in assaults," Homan said of the ongoing anti-ICE protests and rhetoric from Democrats.

Homan said if the environment is safer, they can have fewer agents running operations.

"I said in March if the rhetoric doesn't stop, there's going to be bloodshed, and there has been. I wish I wasn't right. I don't want to see anybody die," Homan said.

Homan told the anti-ICE protesters to take up their issues with ICE and the law with Congress, noting those laws were on the books for the last six administrations he worked for.

Advertisement

"If you don't like what ICE is doing...go protest Congress," Homan said. "You have a right to protest. I'm just asking to keep it peaceful."

"There will be zero tolerance" for anyone who impedes or assaults ICE and CBP officers.

Homan also said he's staying until the problem is gone.

Homan was also asked about the Signal chats and those who are organizing them.

"Justice is coming," Homan said, adding he didn't want to show the administration's hand on the Signal chats.

Homan was also asked how we got here. "Four years, we were told the border was secure, and we all knew that it wasn't," Homan said. He also asked where the politicians attacking ICE today were during the horrors of the Biden administration.

Advertisement

"Where were they? Not a word," Homan said. "Now we're just trying to respond to what happened the last four years."

Homan also said the emphasis on prioritizing criminal illegal aliens doesn't mean that the Trump administration is ignoring those who simply came to the country illegally.

"If you're in the country illegally, you're never off the table," Homan said. "If the message we send is that you can enter this country illegally...don't worry about it...if that's the message we send to the world, we're never going to fix this problem."

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump and Schumer Reportedly Close to a Deal That Would Avert a Shutdown, But There's a Catch Matt Vespa
Look at How This Minnesota Newspaper Reported on the New Alex Pretti Footage Matt Vespa
Say It Ain’t So, Ro Khanna Kurt Schlichter
Oh, Dick Durbin, You Didn't Check That Photo Did You? Matt Vespa
How CNN's Top Legal Analyst Reacted to These Remarks By a CNN Guest About Right-Wing Extremism Matt Vespa
A New Bombshell About Alex Pretti Just Dropped. Here's the Footage...And It Nukes the Lib Narrative Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump and Schumer Reportedly Close to a Deal That Would Avert a Shutdown, But There's a Catch Matt Vespa
Advertisement