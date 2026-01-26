Our Virile Veep Shames the Impotent Libs
Tipsheet

President Trump Announces Tom Homan Is Heading to Minneapolis to Manage ICE Operations

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 26, 2026 9:50 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

After Border Patrol agents were involved in a second fatal shooting, followed by another weekend of unrest in Minneapolis, President Trump has decided to send Border Czar Tom Homan to the city to find out what's going on. The President also said the fraud investigation focusing on Minnesota is still ongoing despite the chaos, and even mentioned Ilhan Omar.

In a post on Truth Social, the President wrote:

I am sending Tom Homan to Minnesota tonight. He has not been involved in that area, but knows and likes many of the people there. Tom is tough but fair, and will report directly to me. Separately, a major investigation is going on with respect to the massive 20 Billon Dollar, Plus, Welfare Fraud that has taken place in Minnesota, and is at least partially responsible for the violent, organized protests going on in the streets. Additionally, the DOJ and Congress are looking at "Congresswoman" Ilhan Omar, who left Somalia with NOTHING, and is now reportedly worth more than 44 Million Dollars. Time will tell all. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Homan will actually coordinate with those leading the fraud investigations.

"Tom will coordinate with those leading the investigation into massive, widespread fraud that has resulted in billions of taxpayer dollars being stolen from law-abiding Minnesotans," Leavitt wrote on X.

Related:

BORDER PATROL DONALD TRUMP ICE ILHAN OMAR

Homan doesn't mince words on this issue.

In this undated clip, Homan said, "96 percent less people are coming. How many women aren't being raped? How many children aren't dying making that journey? How many women and children aren't being sex-trafficked into this country every day? How many known and suspected terrorists aren't just walking across that border?"

"President Trump and this administration are saving thousands of lives every month. Hard stop. That's just a stone-cold fact. I'm just proud to be a part of this," Homan said.

DHS Secretary Noem called the move "good news for peace, safety, and accountability in Minneapolis."

"I have worked closely with Tom over the last year and he has been a major asset to our team— his experience and insight will help us in our wide-scale fraud investigations, which have robbed Americans, and will help us to remove even more public safety threats and violent criminal illegal aliens off the of streets of Minneapolis. We continue to call on the leadership in Minnesota to allow for state and local partnership in our public safety mission," Nome wrote on X.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

