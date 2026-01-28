Tom Homan Is Already Making Waves in Minneapolis

Border Czar Tom Homan has only been in Minneapolis for one day, and it seems that he has already gotten Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to bend the knee.

Today I met with Governor Walz, Mayor Frey, and top law enforcement officials to discuss the issues on the ground in Minnesota. We all agree that we need to support our law enforcement officers and get criminals off the streets. While we don’t agree on everything, these meetings… — Thomas D. Homan (@RealTomHoman) January 27, 2026

Homan announced that he held a meeting with key stakeholders in the state, including Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, where there was mass agreement on removing criminal aliens and supporting law enforcement efforts.

President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had spent weeks advocating for state and local officials to cooperate with federal law enforcement on removing criminal aliens, but Walz refused to answer the call for unity on the issue.

"All we ask is that before you turn violent criminals out on the streets, let us know so we can pick them up," says @Sec_Noem on Minneapolis.



"We've asked for that partnership. We get it everywhere else in the country... We wish that Minnesota could be the same." pic.twitter.com/PJDLHUfDk6 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 25, 2026

Publicly, Walz has continued to parrot the same talking points about kicking federal agents out of the state. The reality on the ground is telling a different story, however.

Walz had consistently pushed for resistance from his citizens against the Trump administration's deportation agenda, which inevitably led to the deaths of two US citizens. His police force had stood back as agitators erected barricades and light fires on city streets, but not anymore.

After speaking with President Trump and shaking up deportation leadership in Minneapolis by sending Homan into the city, state and local police forces, for the first time since demonstrations began, cracked down on the unrelenting waves of agitators stationed outside of hotels where federal agents have resided.

Look how pathetic these anti-ICE protests look when local police aren’t handcuffed and are actually able to defend their communities.



Shoutout to Maple Grove PD and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s department for standing with ICE at the Springhill Hotel! pic.twitter.com/V5qeH0OkYj — Mav (@BottomGroyper) January 27, 2026

Walz then faced a massive protest himself for the seeming flip on enforcing law and order.

Homan confirmed that yesterday’s meeting was just the first of many, and that the Trump administration has no intention of backing away from an immigration crackdown in the city.

“While we don’t agree on everything, these meetings were a productive starting point and I look forward to more conversations with key stakeholders in the days ahead,” Homan said on social media. “President Trump has been clear: he wants American cities to be safe and secure for law-abiding residents — and they will be.”

ICE agents are reportedly continuing to go door-to-door to conduct operations and leftist commentator Kyle Kulinski has been raging over the fact that DHS has seemingly increased their deportation efforts since the departure of Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino from Minneapolis.

🚨🚨 MAJOR BREAKING: TRUMP REGIME IS **INCREASING** ILLEGAL DHS RAIDS AGAINST PROTESTORS IN MINNESOTA, BOVINO FIRING WAS PR STUNT TO HEAD FAKE DE-ESCALATION https://t.co/VCvAssC7xL — Secular Talk (KyleKulinskiShow@bsky.social) (@KyleKulinski) January 27, 2026

Despite increased operations from DHS and the beginnings of coordination between federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, Frey has continued to signal that he will resist efforts from the Trump administration to engage in Operation Metro Surge, not matter what electoral disaster it might bring for Democrats in the midterms.

I also made it clear that Minneapolis does not and will not enforce federal immigration laws, and that we will remain focused on keeping our neighbors and streets safe.



City leaders will continue to stay in conversation with Mr. Homan and his team. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) January 27, 2026

“I also made it clear that Minneapolis does not and will not enforce federal immigration laws, and that we will remain focused on keeping our neighbors and streets safe,” Frey said of the meeting with Homan on X.

Trump quickly dispelled any notion that Frey would follow through on his post, saying that the Minneapolis mayor was "playing with fire."

🚨 HOLY CRAP! President Trump just put Mayor Jacob Frey ON NOTICE for vowing to disobey federal immigration laws



"He is PLAYING WITH FIRE!"



"Surprisingly, Mayor Jacob Frey just stated that, “Minneapolis does not, and will not, enforce Federal Immigration Laws.” This is after… pic.twitter.com/cLRi0UVJX5 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 28, 2026

While Walz and Frey continue to play strongman for the camera and online (or at least attempt to), everything else signals that Homan has brought the state to heel on immigration enforcement.

