Another Day, Another Historically Illiterate Take From Brandon Johnson

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 29, 2026 4:30 PM
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is known for his interesting and incorrect takes on many issues. He said President Trump's ousting of illegitimate Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro was "sowing division" in our communities. How? Don't know. He also insulted Justice Clarence Thomas, saying that one of the most brilliant legal minds of the last century has never done anything to "benefit black people." Johnson also thinks jailing criminals is "racist" and "unholy" and that being fiscally responsible is akin to supporting slavery.

Now he's back, with another equally ignorant take on the Civil War.

"It's unfortunate that Greg Bovino's...that his legacy will take time for people to understand how nasty of an individual he really is," Johnson said. "It's powerful that we have been able to effectively push back at local levels as well as in the courts around Gregory Bovino's activities."

"His dressing, his whole package, it is so familiar that I believe that it was blinding for some people. That it's clear...it''s clear that the far-right in this country, that they have not accepted the results of the Civil War, and that they have longed for a rematch," Johnson said, "to have a republic that subjugates and subjects individuals to a permanent lower class."

Perhaps Johnson hasn't cracked a history book since high school, but it was Democrats who didn't accept the outcome of the Civil War. They were the ones who continued segregation and Jim Crow laws well into the 1960s.

And Democrats continue to echo the Civil War by trying to secede from the union over immigration enforcement.

Apparently, yes.

See? History.

They will not chill on the Civil War references. Or the Nazi references.

