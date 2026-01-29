Another Day, Another Historically Illiterate Take From Brandon Johnson

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is known for his interesting and incorrect takes on many issues. He said President Trump's ousting of illegitimate Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro was "sowing division" in our communities. How? Don't know. He also insulted Justice Clarence Thomas, saying that one of the most brilliant legal minds of the last century has never done anything to "benefit black people." Johnson also thinks jailing criminals is "racist" and "unholy" and that being fiscally responsible is akin to supporting slavery.

Advertisement

Now he's back, with another equally ignorant take on the Civil War.

NEW: Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson says “it’s clear” to him that the right in America has not accepted the results of the Civil War.



“Gregory Bovino… His dressing, his whole package, it is so familiar that I believe that it was blinding for some people…”



“It's clear that the… pic.twitter.com/2RH5TCTU8I — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 28, 2026

"It's unfortunate that Greg Bovino's...that his legacy will take time for people to understand how nasty of an individual he really is," Johnson said. "It's powerful that we have been able to effectively push back at local levels as well as in the courts around Gregory Bovino's activities."

"His dressing, his whole package, it is so familiar that I believe that it was blinding for some people. That it's clear...it''s clear that the far-right in this country, that they have not accepted the results of the Civil War, and that they have longed for a rematch," Johnson said, "to have a republic that subjugates and subjects individuals to a permanent lower class."

Perhaps Johnson hasn't cracked a history book since high school, but it was Democrats who didn't accept the outcome of the Civil War. They were the ones who continued segregation and Jim Crow laws well into the 1960s.

And Democrats continue to echo the Civil War by trying to secede from the union over immigration enforcement.

Brandon Johnson thinks the North fought the Nazis in the Civil War 😐 pic.twitter.com/heiiTeJ8BF — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@ComeAndTakeIt) January 28, 2026

Apparently, yes.

The Republicans WON the Civil War. It's Democrats who are once again staging a Massive Resistance campaign to prevent Federal officials from implementing Federal law. — matt dooley (@mdooley) January 28, 2026

See? History.

Given that Brandon Johnson's party was the party that fought to keep slaves, maybe chill on the Civil War references https://t.co/BAMpDRMoll — Rum Ham Economy (@RumHamEconomy) January 29, 2026

They will not chill on the Civil War references. Or the Nazi references.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.