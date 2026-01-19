VIP
Guess What Brandon Johnson Blamed for 'Sowing Division in Our Communities'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 19, 2026 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

This writer has often said that President Trump could announce a cure for cancer tomorrow, and Democrats would swallow uranium just to stick it ot him.

There is nothing that President Trump says or does that the Left will support or approve of, even tacitly. Their entire modus operandi is "Orange Man Bad," and it's tiresome.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is one of those Democrats. He's known for his interesting takes on crime and jailing criminals — he thinks the latter is "unholy" and ineffective — while women get set on fire on the CTA and men get beaten with pipes in the street.

Instead of blaming that crime on the criminals in his city, Brandon Johnson is pointing the finger at President Trump and his strikes against narco-terrorists in the Caribbean and Islamists in Africa. He says such actions "sow division in our communities."

"The indiscriminate bombings on the continent of Africa and in the Middle East. The leader of a foreign country kidnapped in the middle of the night to enrich oil executives with no legal basis and no plan to prevent widespread instability in South America. All of these actions are chaos, and sow division in our communities. They want us to abandon our humanity and turn against one another as Americans. They want to divide us. They want to continue to expand their power," Johnson said.

Is he talking about Democrats? Because all of those things apply to Democrats who, until five seconds ago, said Nicolas Maduro was not the true leader of Venezuela. The Biden administration even put a $25 million bounty on his head.

Guess Johnson forgot about that.

They sure do.

This is the same guy who said being fiscally responsible was akin to owning slaves.

Focusing on his city's problems is racist, according to Johnson.

This is all correct.

"Massive government spending will curb violence!" is always their go-to argument. Despite massive amounts of spending and fraud, we've yet to see the crime rate drop because people got free stuff.

