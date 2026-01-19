Guess What Brandon Johnson Blamed for 'Sowing Division in Our Communities'

This writer has often said that President Trump could announce a cure for cancer tomorrow, and Democrats would swallow uranium just to stick it ot him.

There is nothing that President Trump says or does that the Left will support or approve of, even tacitly. Their entire modus operandi is "Orange Man Bad," and it's tiresome.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is one of those Democrats. He's known for his interesting takes on crime and jailing criminals — he thinks the latter is "unholy" and ineffective — while women get set on fire on the CTA and men get beaten with pipes in the street.

Instead of blaming that crime on the criminals in his city, Brandon Johnson is pointing the finger at President Trump and his strikes against narco-terrorists in the Caribbean and Islamists in Africa. He says such actions "sow division in our communities."

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson says actions like taking out Islamic militants who slaughter Christians in Africa, and the arrest of an indicted narcoterrorist in Venezuela "sow division in our communities."



What's wrong with this guy? pic.twitter.com/cA3Dnfn5tD — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 16, 2026

"The indiscriminate bombings on the continent of Africa and in the Middle East. The leader of a foreign country kidnapped in the middle of the night to enrich oil executives with no legal basis and no plan to prevent widespread instability in South America. All of these actions are chaos, and sow division in our communities. They want us to abandon our humanity and turn against one another as Americans. They want to divide us. They want to continue to expand their power," Johnson said.

Is he talking about Democrats? Because all of those things apply to Democrats who, until five seconds ago, said Nicolas Maduro was not the true leader of Venezuela. The Biden administration even put a $25 million bounty on his head.

Guess Johnson forgot about that.

“No Kings” but they sure do like dictators. https://t.co/bwU9NcKKUv — DeAnna Calderón (@DCinTejas) January 16, 2026

They sure do.

Chicago’s Mayor loves evil dictators… he probably wishes he could be just like them. https://t.co/dA18iM4AGP — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 16, 2026

This is the same guy who said being fiscally responsible was akin to owning slaves.

Imagine having a 6% approval rating and still acting like you’re the moral compass for U.S. foreign policy. Maybe focus on your city’s problems first, Mr. Mayor. — 🇺🇸RogelioTexMex🇲🇽Maldonado🇺🇸 (@M20Roge) January 16, 2026

Focusing on his city's problems is racist, according to Johnson.

So, @ChicagosMayor spoke at an interfaith gathering & lied in a house of God… wow! @TheDemocrats party can only survive on division. The Marxist tool of division is pinnacle to the party’s survival. — Pistolannie (@Pistolannie31) January 17, 2026

This is all correct.

Also Mayor Johnson: “Affordable housing will help stem violence”



Dude is a 🤡🤡 — Liberty Chai (@LibertyChai_) January 16, 2026

"Massive government spending will curb violence!" is always their go-to argument. Despite massive amounts of spending and fraud, we've yet to see the crime rate drop because people got free stuff.

