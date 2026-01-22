Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Just Insulted Justice Clarence Thomas

Clarence Thomas is one of the greatest Justices to ever sit on the Supreme Court, and the second Black Justice after Thurgood Marshall. Known for being a man of few words, but one who can write scathing rulings, Thomas is a wonderful example of not only jurisprudence but of profound legal and Constitutional thinking.

So, naturally, the Left despises him.

This includes Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, who says he can't think of a single thing Justice Thomas has done to benefit Black people.

I'm not aware of anything Clarence Thomas has ever done that has benefited Black people. pic.twitter.com/XhQFd9NZEV — Mayor Brandon Johnson (@ChicagosMayor) January 21, 2026

"Judicial Watch is suing the city of Chicago over its reparations task force, saying that it's discriminatory by race," a reporter said. "When you said it wouldn't just benefit Blacks, especially foundational Black Americans, doesn't deviation from recently supported case law to institutions of higher learning, where Clarence Thomas laid out a legislative package, make the program unnecessarily vulnerable, status by race versus status by injured class?"

"Yeah, I'm not aware of anything that Clarence Thomas has ever done that has benefited Black people," Johnson replied.

"I just told you," the reporter said.

"I mean, you just read something, but there's no evidence that anything that the Justice has ever done on behalf of the interests of Black people, or even marginalized people in general..." Johnson continued.

"It's in his concurrent opinion, but anyway," the reporter says.

"But as far as any lawsuit against the city of Chicago as it relates to reparations, the whole point of reparations is to repair the harm that was done to Black folks," Johnson continued. "That's what it's designed to do. As you might know, the Department of Justice, under the leadership of Donald Trump, is also suing the city of Chicago because of our efforts to right the wrongs of the past, particularly last it relates to descendants of slaves."

"They can't have it both ways. They can't accuse the city of Chicago of focusing solely on Black folks while at the same time trying to make a claim that we're doing the opposite of that," Johnson said.

As a reminder, here's some of what Brandon Johnson has done for Blacks in the city of Chicago: in 2024, he ended the city's Shotspotter program, calling it — you guessed it — racist. Since then, the vast majority of shooting victims have been Black males. Of 63 victims known and tracked by CWB Chicago, just seven are white or "unknown." The youngest victim was just 13-years-old. Some of them might have lived had the Shotspotter system alerted police to the gunfire.

We are not aware of anything that you have done that has benefited Black people. You dumped illegal migrants off by the bus loads in the black community along with millions of dollars spent.....on illegal migrants. #Chicago https://t.co/4QVDvBvbao — Donald N. Muhammad CPO-EPP (@Agent1Security) January 22, 2026

Clarence Thomas, on the other hand, works to ensure the Constitutional rights of all Americans, regardless of race. Thomas grew up in poverty and worked his way through college and Yale Law School before becoming an assistant attorney general in Missouri. He was appointed to the United States Court of Appeals in D.C. in 1990, where he served for only 19 months before taking Marshall's seat on the Supreme Court.

Well, then it's a good thing he got a race-neutral job where doing things for one particular skin tone would be frowned upon. https://t.co/YzIt0slF9d — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) January 22, 2026

To say that Thomas has done "nothing to benefit Black people" is an insult to his work and his legacy, as well as to every Black child who is growing up in poverty. And, of course, Johnson intentionally missed the point of the reporter's question: Thomas is warning Chicago that a race-based reparations program won't pass constitutional muster, giving the city a chance to rethink it into one that will. Johnson is refusing to do that, instead resorting to ad hominem attacks on Justice Thomas.

