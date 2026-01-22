Can You Feel the Excitement? Kamala Is Back and in the Lead!
Lefty Trump Supporter Wrecks the Political Class' Whining About Trump at Davos on...
Watch One of the Most Brutal Candidate Interviews of the 2026 Cycle. And...
Nasty Women: Crusty Old White Libs Harass and Denigrate Black ICE Agent
Resurrected Clip of Don Lemon Getting Owned by a Woman When Discussing Immigration...
Bad News: Abigail Spanberger Is Governor of Virginia. Good News: A Savior Might...
The AI Race Needs a Little More ‘I’ in It
This Primary Race Could Determine Who Dominates the Republican Party
Here Are the Details of President Trump's Greenland Deal
A Republican Who Wants to Raise Taxes
Welcome to the Old World Order
Pro-Abortion James Talarico's Factless Campaign for the Senate
How America First Policies Can Lead to Even More Growth in 2026
If You Own It, You Should Be Able to Fix It
Tipsheet

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Just Insulted Justice Clarence Thomas

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 22, 2026 9:00 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Clarence Thomas is one of the greatest Justices to ever sit on the Supreme Court, and the second Black Justice after Thurgood Marshall. Known for being a man of few words, but one who can write scathing rulings, Thomas is a wonderful example of not only jurisprudence but of profound legal and Constitutional thinking.

Advertisement

So, naturally, the Left despises him.

This includes Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, who says he can't think of a single thing Justice Thomas has done to benefit Black people.

"Judicial Watch is suing the city of Chicago over its reparations task force, saying that it's discriminatory by race," a reporter said. "When you said it wouldn't just benefit Blacks, especially foundational Black Americans, doesn't deviation from recently supported case law to institutions of higher learning, where Clarence Thomas laid out a legislative package, make the program unnecessarily vulnerable, status by race versus status by injured class?"

"Yeah, I'm not aware of anything that Clarence Thomas has ever done that has benefited Black people," Johnson replied.

"I just told you," the reporter said.

"I mean, you just read something, but there's no evidence that anything that the Justice has ever done on behalf of the interests of Black people, or even marginalized people in general..." Johnson continued.

"It's in his concurrent opinion, but anyway," the reporter says.

"But as far as any lawsuit against the city of Chicago as it relates to reparations, the whole point of reparations is to repair the harm that was done to Black folks," Johnson continued. "That's what it's designed to do. As you might know, the Department of Justice, under the leadership of Donald Trump, is also suing the city of Chicago because of our efforts to right the wrongs of the past, particularly last it relates to descendants of slaves."

Recommended

Can You Feel the Excitement? Kamala Is Back and in the Lead! Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

BLACK LIVES MATTER CHICAGO CIVIL RIGHTS JUSTICE CLARENCE THOMAS SUPREME COURT

"They can't have it both ways. They can't accuse the city of Chicago of focusing solely on Black folks while at the same time trying to make a claim that we're doing the opposite of that," Johnson said.

As a reminder, here's some of what Brandon Johnson has done for Blacks in the city of Chicago: in 2024, he ended the city's Shotspotter program, calling it — you guessed it — racist. Since then, the vast majority of shooting victims have been Black males. Of 63 victims known and tracked by CWB Chicago, just seven are white or "unknown." The youngest victim was just 13-years-old. Some of them might have lived had the Shotspotter system alerted police to the gunfire.

Clarence Thomas, on the other hand, works to ensure the Constitutional rights of all Americans, regardless of race. Thomas grew up in poverty and worked his way through college and Yale Law School before becoming an assistant attorney general in Missouri. He was appointed to the United States Court of Appeals in D.C. in 1990, where he served for only 19 months before taking Marshall's seat on the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

To say that Thomas has done "nothing to benefit Black people" is an insult to his work and his legacy, as well as to every Black child who is growing up in poverty. And, of course, Johnson intentionally missed the point of the reporter's question: Thomas is warning Chicago that a race-based reparations program won't pass constitutional muster, giving the city a chance to rethink it into one that will. Johnson is refusing to do that, instead resorting to ad hominem attacks on Justice Thomas.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Can You Feel the Excitement? Kamala Is Back and in the Lead! Kurt Schlichter
Here Are the Details of President Trump's Greenland Deal Amy Curtis
Lefty Trump Supporter Wrecks the Political Class' Whining About Trump at Davos on CNN Matt Vespa
Watch One of the Most Brutal Candidate Interviews of the 2026 Cycle. And It's Not Even Close. Matt Vespa
Resurrected Clip of Don Lemon Getting Owned by a Woman When Discussing Immigration Is Priceless Matt Vespa
Bad News: Abigail Spanberger Is Governor of Virginia. Good News: A Savior Might Be Waiting in the Wings Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Can You Feel the Excitement? Kamala Is Back and in the Lead! Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement