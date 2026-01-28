Polling Shows Massive Pro-Trump Swing Among Hispanics

This news has to make the Democratic Party very unhappy this morning. They've spent the past year attacking the Trump administration as racist, bigoted, xenophobic, and Nazi-like over its immigration policy, accusing ICE and Border Patrol of rounding up "brown people" indiscriminately for deportation.

Advertisement

Despite that, President Trump's approval rating among Hispanics is skyrocketing, according to Rasmussen.

BREAKING: President Trump’s approval rating among Hispanics now at +9, per Rasmussen. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) January 27, 2026

Leading Report had to correct an earlier post after Rasmussen called them out.

This shows that Hispanics understand illegal immigration and how inherently dangerous and unfair it is. It's also why the majority of mugshots of those arrested in and around Minneapolis are of white people.

Hispanics are now roughly one-fifth of American voters, and even Newsweek can't ignore that they're trending Republican.

20% of American voters are now Hispanic. And they are trending Republican in a big way.



What's that about illegal aliens alienating the Trump base?



It's a new world order. And Hispanic-𝘈𝘮𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘯𝘴 know who has their best interests at heart.https://t.co/Wj2aOhE3ue — Jerry Fuhrman BS, MS (@FuhrmanJer73987) January 28, 2026

Here's more:

Hispanic and Latino voters emerged as a new swing demographic in the 2024 presidential election. Although the group has historically supported Democrats, it was more divided in the most recent election, backing former Vice President Kamala Harris by only 5 percentage points, per CNN exit polling. This helped Trump flip battleground states like Arizona and Nevada, while giving Republicans improved margins in states like Florida and Texas as well. Whether Democrats can win back Hispanic and Latino voters who shifted to the right remains a key question for the party ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Newsweek cites Emerson Pollilng, which shows a net negative approval for President Trump, but still marks a significant swing towards Republicans:

The Emerson College poll released on Friday found that 43.3 percent of Hispanic or Latino voters approve of Trump, compared to 45.4 percent who disapprove of his job performance around one year into his second term in office. In December, 57.9 percent of Hispanic and Latino voters disapproved of Trump’s job performance, while just 28.2 percent gave him positive marks at the time.

Advertisement

They conveniently ignore the Rasmussen poll.

They came here to escape the cartels, the murderers, the thieves.



Of course they are happy. We all want to be safe. — Alaskagirl (@Alaskacryptogi1) January 27, 2026

They did. They also tend to be Catholic and hold more traditional family values. This includes opposing things like gay marriage and trans rights. Hispanics are also joining Border Patrol, a move that led Democrats to smear them as simply desperate for money (because Democrats can't fathom Hispanics not being in lockstep with their party).

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party has an 18 percent approval rating and is underwater with independents. They have no plans to recover from that any time soon, it seems.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.