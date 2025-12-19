Bondi Terror Attack Survivor's Account on Baffling Police Response Will Leave You Seething
Trump's 'Patriot Games' Has Launched Yet Another Leftist Meltdown
Trump Administration Takes Huge Action Against These States Over Voter Data
The Trump Administration Just Suspended This Immigration Program After Brown University Sh...
Amid the Obamacare Debate, Pro-Life Org Calls for the Hyde Amendment to Apply...
Defending Education Files Title VI Complaint Against Portland Public Schools
J.K. Rowling Notices Labour's Misogyny Hypocrisy
Oh, Really? This Georgia County Admitted It Didn't Follow the Rules During the...
When Veterans Have to Break the Law to Heal, the Law Is Broken
Ben Shapiro Delivers a Fiery Moral Reckoning During His AmericaFest Speech
VIP
Dem Senate Candidate Says She Wouldn't Be Able to Control Herself, Would Assault...
Jasmine Crocket Would Make Kamala Harris Proud With Her Latest Word Salad
Erika Kirk and TPUSA Endorse JD Vance for 2028 at AmericaFest
FBI Charges Chinese National With Smuggling Deadly Bacteria Into US
Tipsheet

CNN Analyst Had a Brutal Line About the Dems' Approval Ratings

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 19, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

It’s weird hearing the Democrats attack Trump. Well, it’s more entertaining since they all fall flat. At this point, Trump’s greatest enemies are himself, time (every politician’s foe), and internal GOP drama. The Democrats are whining and stomping their way into irrelevancy, and their current leadership, which is Dollar-Store brand level, is accelerating that march. Yes, it’s midterm season, but, for now, it’s hard to imagine how a party with an 18 percent approval rating can win in November. 

Advertisement

CNN’s Harry Enten took an axe to the face of the Democratic Party with this poll breakdown, showing a -55 net approval. It’s an all-time low, a rating “lower than the Dead Sea.” It’s the worst-ever poll for the Democratic Party's approval. To boot, they’re underwater with Independents by 61 points.  

“The effect,” Enten wrote in his tweet about his segment. “Democrats' lead on the generic ballot is less than half of what it was at this point in the 2006 and 2018 cycles.” 

Recommended

Bondi Terror Attack Survivor's Account on Baffling Police Response Will Leave You Seething Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOP POLLING REPUBLICAN PARTY

Enten warned Democrats that it’s too early to spike the ball in the endzone and declare victory. The numbers are very weak, it’s very early, and Democrats have nothing but whining and screaming in front of voters. 

It’s the GOP’s election to lose. 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bondi Terror Attack Survivor's Account on Baffling Police Response Will Leave You Seething Matt Vespa
Trump Administration Takes Huge Action Against These States Over Voter Data Jeff Charles
Oh, Really? This Georgia County Admitted It Didn't Follow the Rules During the 2020 Election Amy Curtis
Trump's 'Patriot Games' Has Launched Yet Another Leftist Meltdown Jeff Charles
Can the Dark Ages Return? Victor Davis Hanson
How 'John' the Homeless Guy Solved the Brown University Shooting Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Bondi Terror Attack Survivor's Account on Baffling Police Response Will Leave You Seething Matt Vespa
Advertisement