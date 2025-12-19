CNN Analyst Had a Brutal Line About the Dems' Approval Ratings

It’s weird hearing the Democrats attack Trump. Well, it’s more entertaining since they all fall flat. At this point, Trump’s greatest enemies are himself, time (every politician’s foe), and internal GOP drama. The Democrats are whining and stomping their way into irrelevancy, and their current leadership, which is Dollar-Store brand level, is accelerating that march. Yes, it’s midterm season, but, for now, it’s hard to imagine how a party with an 18 percent approval rating can win in November.

CNN’s Harry Enten took an axe to the face of the Democratic Party with this poll breakdown, showing a -55 net approval. It’s an all-time low, a rating “lower than the Dead Sea.” It’s the worst-ever poll for the Democratic Party's approval. To boot, they’re underwater with Independents by 61 points.

Cong Dems now have a -55 net approval, an all-time low & lower than the Dead Sea.



2 causes: Dems gives them a -6 pt net approval(!), & they're at -61 pts with indies!



The effect? Dems lead on the generic ballot is less than half of what it was at this pt in the 06 & 18 cycles. pic.twitter.com/Os17D7BkHR — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) December 18, 2025

“The effect,” Enten wrote in his tweet about his segment. “Democrats' lead on the generic ballot is less than half of what it was at this point in the 2006 and 2018 cycles.”

Enten warned Democrats that it’s too early to spike the ball in the endzone and declare victory. The numbers are very weak, it’s very early, and Democrats have nothing but whining and screaming in front of voters.

It’s the GOP’s election to lose.

