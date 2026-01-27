Dozens of Anti-ICE Protesters Arrested After Rioting Outside Marriott Hotel

Leftist rioters descended on a Maple Grove, MN Marriott overnight, leading to chaos and mass arrests. The mob assumed Commander Greg Bovino was staying at the location, and clashed with local law enforcement outside the hotel. The hotel is about 30 minutes outside Minneapolis.

Advertisement

🚨 Rioters are now at the Marriott in Maple Grove, Minnesota.



This is where they assume Commander Greg Bovino is staying. pic.twitter.com/aIrJprnlq1 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 27, 2026

Dozens were reportedly arrested.

BREAKING 🚨: About a dozen more protestors have just been arrested for refusing to disperse the area. pic.twitter.com/CAzXCFwwM3 — Anthony (@anthonycabassa) January 27, 2026

BREAKING🚨: Police in Maple Grove, MN, are clearing out anti-ICE protesters outside the SpringHill Suites Marriott. Massive law enforcement presence where federal agents are believed to be staying. No media credentials? You're being detained if you don't leave.



🎥:… pic.twitter.com/mnI5STY11j — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) January 27, 2026

Many noticed that the Maple Grove Police not only showed up this time, but showed up in riot gear, and they believe this had everything to do with the phone calls President Trump made yesterday to Tim Walz and Jacob Frey.

MPD in riot gear is out protecting the ICE hotel. Trump won. pic.twitter.com/wECk5mLpko — Paul (@WomanDefiner) January 27, 2026

This is the first time I’ve seen video of Minneapolis PD in riot gear. Something has definitely changed. https://t.co/TORjWNUKCZ — 7% NaCl (Salty) (@TwoRulesOfWar) January 27, 2026

The riot was declared an unlawful assembly.

🚨 BREAKING: An unlawful assembly was declared tonight in Maple Grove, Minnesota.



Arrest these terrorists. https://t.co/EsRiGEPsYg — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 27, 2026

#BREAKING: Massive law enforcement presence outside the SpringHill Suites Marriot in Maplegrove, MN. Officers are driving out anti-ICE activists who are targeting federal officers staying at this hotel. We are roughly 30 minutes away from Minneapolis. @TPUSA|@choeshow pic.twitter.com/Nn4FG1i3KM — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) January 27, 2026

There was even some pushback from hotel guests, who took to an upper-floor hallway window to show the rioters how they really felt about them:

Looks like a full moon out tonight for the anti-ICE protesters. 😂 https://t.co/br2flV8Jh3 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 27, 2026

Mugshots of some of the alleged rioters are already being shared online.

Advertisement

1/

"Riot" arrests.

Samantha Fay Muchowski, 24, city not listed

Arrested by State Patrol pic.twitter.com/gWIXwtoemC — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) January 27, 2026

2/

Justin Neal Shelton, 37, St. Paul

Arrested by Maple Grove PD on obstructing the legal process. pic.twitter.com/4RmIvqOQsY — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) January 27, 2026

3/

Eric Rafael Bolander, 29, no city listed

Arrested by State Patrol on riot. pic.twitter.com/lzcyRprqKR — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) January 27, 2026

Yesterday, President Trump announced that Border Czar Tom Homan would be in Minnesota overseeing ICE operations in the state, and that Homan would report directly to him. Commander Greg Bovino was returned to his post as sector chief in El Centro, California.