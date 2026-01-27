The Reactions to This Anti-ICE Clown Getting Wrecked by a Flashbang Were Amazing
Tipsheet

Dozens of Anti-ICE Protesters Arrested After Rioting Outside Marriott Hotel

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 27, 2026 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Adam Gray

Leftist rioters descended on a Maple Grove, MN Marriott overnight, leading to chaos and mass arrests. The mob assumed Commander Greg Bovino was staying at the location, and clashed with local law enforcement outside the hotel. The hotel is about 30 minutes outside Minneapolis.

Dozens were reportedly arrested.

Many noticed that the Maple Grove Police not only showed up this time, but showed up in riot gear, and they believe this had everything to do with the phone calls President Trump made yesterday to Tim Walz and Jacob Frey.

Related:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP ICE MINNESOTA RIOTS

The riot was declared an unlawful assembly.

There was even some pushback from hotel guests, who took to an upper-floor hallway window to show the rioters how they really felt about them:

Mugshots of some of the alleged rioters are already being shared online.

Yesterday, President Trump announced that Border Czar Tom Homan would be in Minnesota overseeing ICE operations in the state, and that Homan would report directly to him. Commander Greg Bovino was returned to his post as sector chief in El Centro, California.

