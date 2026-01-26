They're Scattering: Anti-ICE Leftists Consider Fleeing Country After Signal Chat Got Expos...
Tipsheet

Tim Walz Just Got Called Out by the Holocaust Museum

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 26, 2026 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

It's mind-boggling to think that Tim Walz was almost the Vice President of the United States, just a heartbeat away from the Presidency. His tenure in Minnesota has been such an unmitigated disaster that he was forced to drop out of the race over the ongoing fraud scandal (and if that hadn't done it, his handling of the ICE riots in Minneapolis probably would have).

He's shown he's not a leader, and he places the blame on everyone and everything but himself and his party's policies.

Earlier today, we told you how Walz — who once was a teacher — compared the ICE activities in his state to the Holocaust. "We have got children in Minnesota hiding in their houses, afraid to go outside. Many of us grew up reading that story of Anne Frank," Walz said on Sunday. "Somebody is going to write that children's story about Minnesota, and there's one person who can end this now." 

Simply incredible, and horrifically insulting to compare the application of federal law to the Holocaust.

Walz crossed a line, and the U.S. Holocaust Museum has called him out.

"Anne Frank was targeted and murdered solely because she was Jewish. Leaders making false equivalencies to her experience for political purposes is never acceptable. Despite tensions in Minneapolis, exploiting the Holocaust is deeply offensive, especially as antisemitism surges," the Museum wrote on X.

There were a lot of Leftists who were quiet during the pro-Palestine, pro-Hamas encampments that popped up in the fall of 2023 and lasted for months. They can all sit this one out.

He was almost a heartbeat away from the Oval Office.

It's insulting to the memory of Anne Frank.

Yes, they are.

To put this in more frank perspective:

Tim Walz also apparently bent the knee to President Trump after Trump said he was sending Border Czar Tom Homan to Minnesota to oversee ICE operations, and the revelations of a Signal group chat have ties to Walz's office, including Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

