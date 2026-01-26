Slate Writer Just Penned the Nastiest Attack on Usha Vance

Last week, the Second Family announced they are expecting their fourth child, a boy, who is due in July. The Left, as predictably as the sun rising in the east, flipped out about this, expressing disgust and dismay over new life. They also had a heaping helping of tinfoil hat conspiracy theories, too, because three women in the Trump administration are expecting children this year: Vance, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and Katie Miller (wife of Stephen Miller).

Advertisement

Several nasty women, including so-called healthcare professionals, wished ill on Leavitt and Vance during childbirth, with one saying Vance should get an abortion.

But Slate may have taken the cake on this, with an anti-Usha screed that says having a baby with her husband means Usha is a "willing participant in all of this."

This is - and I mean this with utter sincerity - the most gutter, vile, misogynist trash from @Slate. This level of bitter nastiness could only come from a woman author, which it obviously did. pic.twitter.com/UP2QaHpqe0 — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) January 25, 2026

Here's what that article says (emphasis added):

But that's all the "Poor Usha" we should be indulging in, because it's important to remember that she is a willing participant in all of this. While it's tempting to wonder if anyone else in her law-school class has put their career on hold to have four kids, she chose to have all those kids, and to leave her career to support her husband, and to stay with that husband, no matter how increasingly awful he seems both as a force in society and as an individual partner to her. Usha is free to slap "I Had This Before J.D. Went Crazy" stickers on her other kids. But if she could ever claim any kind of ignorance, that time is over. She now has seen exactly who her husband has become as vice president. And, knowing everything she knows, she concluded that yes, she wanted to have another one of J.D. Vance's babies.

How vile.

Look in the mirror, Heather Schwedel. There is something deeply twisted in your soul. pic.twitter.com/EznBzJDvUy — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) January 25, 2026

There's definitely something twisted about Schwedel here.

AWFULs gonna live up to the acronym.

Nauseating stuff - never occurs to this person that someone could love their husband, love being a mom, and be proud of him and the life they’ve built (and for peats sake, he’s the vp, even if it were true she “gave up everything” for him, it was kind of for an important reason) — Rebecca 📖 (@Avonleebythesea) January 25, 2026

Leftists like Schwedel cannot conceive of a world where they have a healthy relationship with a man, that includes making sacrifices and building a life together, instead of one that's self-serving.

The bitter Democratic fantasies that Melania and Usha and Katie can’t wait to leave their husbands leads to psychotic rage with every indicium of revealed preference falsifying the fanfic. https://t.co/5Da6pOOEJ0 — tedfrank (@tedfrank) January 26, 2026

It's really revealing, isn't it?

One of the odd side effects of making it almost impossible to be openly conservative in liberal spaces is libs thinking conservatives are in hiding from their own families. As if man and wife don’t talk about their values and beliefs. As if my wife wasn’t using the term libtard… https://t.co/FeY70mkXTQ — memetic_sisyphus (@memeticsisyphus) January 26, 2026

Advertisement

It's all projection.

He’s her *husband*. It’s like they genuinely cannot conceive of it. https://t.co/xbvbSjNJHy — wanye (@xwanyex) January 26, 2026

They cannot. Having a husband and children means putting someone before yourself, and that's anathema to the Left.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.