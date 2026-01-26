Our Virile Veep Shames the Impotent Libs
Tipsheet

Slate Writer Just Penned the Nastiest Attack on Usha Vance

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 26, 2026 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Last week, the Second Family announced they are expecting their fourth child, a boy, who is due in July. The Left, as predictably as the sun rising in the east, flipped out about this, expressing disgust and dismay over new life. They also had a heaping helping of tinfoil hat conspiracy theories, too, because three women in the Trump administration are expecting children this year: Vance, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and Katie Miller (wife of Stephen Miller).

Several nasty women, including so-called healthcare professionals, wished ill on Leavitt and Vance during childbirth, with one saying Vance should get an abortion.

But Slate may have taken the cake on this, with an anti-Usha screed that says having a baby with her husband means Usha is a "willing participant in all of this."

Here's what that article says (emphasis added):

But that's all the "Poor Usha" we should be indulging in, because it's important to remember that she is a willing participant in all of this. While it's tempting to wonder if anyone else in her law-school class has put their career on hold to have four kidsshe chose to have all those kids, and to leave her career to support her husband, and to stay with that husband, no matter how increasingly awful he seems both as a force in society and as an individual partner to her. Usha is free to slap "I Had This Before J.D. Went Crazy" stickers on her other kids. But if she could ever claim any kind of ignorance, that time is over. She now has seen exactly who her husband has become as vice president. And, knowing everything she knows, she concluded that yes, she wanted to have another one of J.D. Vance's babies.

Related:

ABORTION PRO-LIFE WOMEN'S SPORTS

How vile. 

There's definitely something twisted about Schwedel here.

AWFULs gonna live up to the acronym.

Leftists like Schwedel cannot conceive of a world where they have a healthy relationship with a man, that includes making sacrifices and building a life together, instead of one that's self-serving.

It's really revealing, isn't it?

It's all projection.

They cannot. Having a husband and children means putting someone before yourself, and that's anathema to the Left.

