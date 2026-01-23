These Nasty Lib Women Are Hoping for Terrible Things to Happen to Usha Vance and Karoline Leavitt

Well, we have another episode of crazy, nasty white liberal women totally losing it, because they’re all mentally ill, have no lives, and no friends. Again, it’s why all these videos are of them totally alone, screaming at the top of their lungs in their cars or wherever about how Trump, conservatives, or whatever makes them upset, which is apparently everything. There were two major announcements from Karoline Leavitt and Second Lady Usha Vance—they’re both pregnant.

It’s a nice moment, but these crazy, disgusting liberal whackjobs opted to post videos telling Usha to get an abortion and hoping Leavitt has a brutal tearing when she gives birth. As I said, these people have no lives. You know, there are other videos like this; I’m done dumpster-diving on this.

Meet Lexie Lawler, a labor and delivery nurse at Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital (@BaptistHealthSF). She says she hopes Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt suffers a severe 4th-degree tear during childbirth and has medical complications.



"I hope you f*cking rip from bow… pic.twitter.com/rBFzcpFsxM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 22, 2026

Leftist woman on TikTok suggests that Usha Vance should get an abortion after she announced she’s having a baby.



These people are evil. pic.twitter.com/1zyaUDhP4p — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 21, 2026

Oh, and there’s more insanity. This is an endless river of mental illness. What gives me joy watching it is that they can’t get over the 2024 election.

“A Child is not a tactic. A Child is not bait”



-Liberal progressive woman all of a sudden caring about children.



She must be against the termination of pregnancy right? 🙄✨🌈 pic.twitter.com/W3dNDKx1wj — Meme’nOnLibs (@MemeNonLibs) January 23, 2026

“What is happening right now in this country is absolutely disgusting. If you still support what’s going on, I don’t want you in my life”



-Liberal breaking down while stroking her cat upset at “everything”



How do they continue to ruminate on such outlandish thoughts? 🙄✨🌈 pic.twitter.com/nDzXyvFkkj — Meme’nOnLibs (@MemeNonLibs) January 23, 2026

“I feel at times like I’m going crazy. I feel like I’m overreacting”



-Liberal crying into the camera again because of her bleeding heart for illegal immigrants.



How do these people function in a modern society? 😂✨🌈 pic.twitter.com/DvSjecSwGo — Meme’nOnLibs (@MemeNonLibs) January 18, 2026

Liberal white woman has a complete MELTDOWN over conservatives commenting on her posts..



What kind of medication are these people on..!? lol pic.twitter.com/fJGKyqwLt4 — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) January 3, 2026

Liberal woman tells MAGA,



“I’m not gonna stop putting myself in front of black and brown people to protect them, I’m not gonna stop being empathetic, I’m not gonna stop going to protest. You pissed me off"pic.twitter.com/yEnSJHjtGr — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) January 10, 2026

“I didn’t realize we white women were so intimidating and scary”



-Liberal using her Disney voice she’s practiced over the years to find “humor” in how MAGA thinks of them



What other words can we use to describe these “white women”? 😂✨🌈 pic.twitter.com/y7qKiM0b0s — Meme’nOnLibs (@MemeNonLibs) January 18, 2026

The crazy lady talking about ICE knows she's lying, right? That's not what happened, but there's no use talking to these people.

