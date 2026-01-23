VIP
Patience! Justice Is Coming
These Nasty Lib Women Are Hoping for Terrible Things to Happen to Usha Vance and Karoline Leavitt

 Well, we have another episode of crazy, nasty white liberal women totally losing it, because they’re all mentally ill, have no lives, and no friends. Again, it’s why all these videos are of them totally alone, screaming at the top of their lungs in their cars or wherever about how Trump, conservatives, or whatever makes them upset, which is apparently everything. There were two major announcements from Karoline Leavitt and Second Lady Usha Vance—they’re both pregnant.  

It’s a nice moment, but these crazy, disgusting liberal whackjobs opted to post videos telling Usha to get an abortion and hoping Leavitt has a brutal tearing when she gives birth. As I said, these people have no lives. You know, there are other videos like this; I’m done dumpster-diving on this.  

Oh, and there’s more insanity. This is an endless river of mental illness. What gives me joy watching it is that they can’t get over the 2024 election. 

The crazy lady talking about ICE knows she's lying, right? That's not what happened, but there's no use talking to these people. 

