These Nasty Lib Women Are Hoping for Terrible Things to Happen to Usha Vance and Karoline Leavitt

Well, we have another episode of crazy, nasty white liberal women totally losing it, because they’re all mentally ill, have no lives, and no friends. Again, it’s why all these videos are of them totally alone, screaming at the top of their lungs in their cars or wherever about how Trump, conservatives, or whatever makes them upset, which is apparently everything. There were two major announcements from Karoline Leavitt and Second Lady Usha Vance—they’re both pregnant.
It’s a nice moment, but these crazy, disgusting liberal whackjobs opted to post videos telling Usha to get an abortion and hoping Leavitt has a brutal tearing when she gives birth. As I said, these people have no lives. You know, there are other videos like this; I’m done dumpster-diving on this.
Meet Lexie Lawler, a labor and delivery nurse at Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital (@BaptistHealthSF). She says she hopes Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt suffers a severe 4th-degree tear during childbirth and has medical complications.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 22, 2026
"I hope you f*cking rip from bow… pic.twitter.com/rBFzcpFsxM
Leftist woman on TikTok suggests that Usha Vance should get an abortion after she announced she’s having a baby.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 21, 2026
These people are evil. pic.twitter.com/1zyaUDhP4p
Oh, and there’s more insanity. This is an endless river of mental illness. What gives me joy watching it is that they can’t get over the 2024 election.
“A Child is not a tactic. A Child is not bait”— Meme’nOnLibs (@MemeNonLibs) January 23, 2026
-Liberal progressive woman all of a sudden caring about children.
She must be against the termination of pregnancy right? 🙄✨🌈 pic.twitter.com/W3dNDKx1wj
Recommended
“What is happening right now in this country is absolutely disgusting. If you still support what’s going on, I don’t want you in my life”— Meme’nOnLibs (@MemeNonLibs) January 23, 2026
-Liberal breaking down while stroking her cat upset at “everything”
How do they continue to ruminate on such outlandish thoughts? 🙄✨🌈 pic.twitter.com/nDzXyvFkkj
“I feel at times like I’m going crazy. I feel like I’m overreacting”— Meme’nOnLibs (@MemeNonLibs) January 18, 2026
-Liberal crying into the camera again because of her bleeding heart for illegal immigrants.
How do these people function in a modern society? 😂✨🌈 pic.twitter.com/DvSjecSwGo
Liberal white woman has a complete MELTDOWN over conservatives commenting on her posts..— American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) January 3, 2026
What kind of medication are these people on..!? lol pic.twitter.com/fJGKyqwLt4
Liberal woman tells MAGA,— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) January 10, 2026
“I’m not gonna stop putting myself in front of black and brown people to protect them, I’m not gonna stop being empathetic, I’m not gonna stop going to protest. You pissed me off"pic.twitter.com/yEnSJHjtGr
“I didn’t realize we white women were so intimidating and scary”— Meme’nOnLibs (@MemeNonLibs) January 18, 2026
-Liberal using her Disney voice she’s practiced over the years to find “humor” in how MAGA thinks of them
What other words can we use to describe these “white women”? 😂✨🌈 pic.twitter.com/y7qKiM0b0s
The crazy lady talking about ICE knows she's lying, right? That's not what happened, but there's no use talking to these people.
Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.
Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member