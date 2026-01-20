Celebrating One Year of Trump's Second Term: VIP Flash Sale!
The Second Family Just Made a Huge Annoucement

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 20, 2026 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Second Family took to social media on Tuesday to announce that they are expecting their fourth child.

The couple is expecting to add another boy to the family, who will join his siblings Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel. Baby Vance is expected to come into the world in late June.

“During this exciting time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children,” the Second Family said in their announcement.

Numerous members of the administration, Republican politicians, and conservative influencers jumped to social media to express their congratulations.

