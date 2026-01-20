The Second Family Just Made a Huge Annoucement

The Second Family took to social media on Tuesday to announce that they are expecting their fourth child.

We’re very happy to share some exciting news. Our family is growing! pic.twitter.com/0RohEBYXM7 — Second Lady Usha Vance (@SLOTUS) January 20, 2026

Advertisement

The couple is expecting to add another boy to the family, who will join his siblings Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel. Baby Vance is expected to come into the world in late June.

“During this exciting time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children,” the Second Family said in their announcement.

Numerous members of the administration, Republican politicians, and conservative influencers jumped to social media to express their congratulations.

The most pro-family administration in history! 🇺🇸



CONGRATULATIONS!❤️ https://t.co/6M6Wm4o3fM — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 20, 2026

Congratulations, @VP and @SLOTUS! There is no greater joy than being a parent. Honored to work for an administration that puts family first! https://t.co/T6gWLXZ16d — Secretary Doug Burgum (@SecretaryBurgum) January 20, 2026

There is truly no greater blessing in this life than parenthood.



Congratulations to @JDVance and @SLOTUS on this amazing news! https://t.co/BGV61mEIAh — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) January 20, 2026

Wonderful news!! Congratulations to our @SLOTUS and @VP. Growing a family is one of life’s greatest blessings. https://t.co/OrcdHqhk3B — Rep. Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) January 20, 2026

When’s the last time we’ve had a pregnant mom in the White House? Such great news! 🍼 https://t.co/0ckk6nuHXg — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) January 20, 2026

Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance will be the first Second Family in American history to have a baby while in office. https://t.co/JAWs0AkCG1 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 20, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.