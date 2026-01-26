Our Virile Veep Shames the Impotent Libs
Border Patrol Head Greg Bovino Tells the Press Just How Many Illegals He Plans to Remove from MN

Amy Curtis | January 26, 2026 7:30 AM
Over the weekend, another Leftist agitator was shot and killed while reportedly interfering with law enforcement. The man, Alex Pretti, did have a gun on him and reactions to the shooting have been messy, as our Matt Vespa noted here. Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino held a press conference over the weekend to set the record straight on this, saying, “This is only the latest attack on law enforcement. Across the country, the men and women have been attacked, shot at, doxxed, had their family members threatened, and, as we have seen, more than 100 vehicle rammings over the past year against federal law enforcement.”

Bovino also took the media to task after being asked how many illegals have to be deported before ICE leaves Minnesotda.

"There is a number, and it's called all of them," Bovino said. "All of them. We're not going to allow criminal illegal aliens to walk the streets and have more Mollie Tibbetts, Jocelyn Nungarays, and all the other ones."

Mollie Tibbetts was a 20-year-old University of Iowa student who went out for a jog on July 18, 2018. She was murdered by illegal alien Cristhian Bahena Rivera, who had arrived in the U.S. illegally seven years earlier. Joycelyn Nungaray was the 12-year-old in Texas who was sexually assaulted and murdered by two illegal aliens from Venezuela, Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos. 

"You're worried about numbers, I'm worried about the deaths of Americans," Bovino continued. "Let's talk about that a little bit. Maybe Jocelyn Nungaray, what her last moments were like. How come we never talk about that?"

"And you're worried about numbers," Bovino scolded the media. "Numbers. Jocelyn Nungaray," he said. "We actually never hear about her. Or the other thousands of American citizens. I'm worried about that vastly more than a number and a date. We're going to make Ma and Pa America safe. President Trump is, Secretary Noem is, and we're going to get them all. Did that answer your question?"

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

