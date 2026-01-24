Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino Set the Record Straight on the Minneapolis Shooting in This Presser

Border Patrol Greg Bovino held a press conference soon after the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti to dispel the lies being told by Democrat politicians and their media allies.

WATCH: @ICEgov and @CBP hold joint press conference to update on immigration enforcement operations currently underway. https://t.co/TlY1MMzYau — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 24, 2026

“This looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement,” Bovino said in the press conference.

Bovino reiterated that Border Patrol agents were conducting operations to apprehend an illegal alien with a criminal history of domestic assault when Pretti attempted to interfere.

Greg Bovino, ICE Commander at Large, describes the scene this morning. While ICE was conducting a targeted raid of a criminal illegal alien, a protester approached with a 9mm handgun.



"Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, a Border Patrol agent fired… pic.twitter.com/FRdDSMSS07 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 24, 2026

Directly contradicting Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s claim that the Department of Homeland Security was using “untrained officers,” Bovino stated the officer involved in the shooting “was highly trained and had been serving as a Border Patrol agent for eight years” with less-than-lethal and range safety officer training.

I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening.



The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 24, 2026

Video shows Pretti attempting to draw his firearm before being shot by law enforcement.

#BREAKING: Footage shows Minneapolis suspect drawing his gun right before Border Patrol opens fire. pic.twitter.com/rBSXAR6faH — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) January 24, 2026

The Border Patrol Commander also revealed that the “protesters” were anything but peaceful, and began attacking agents who were securing the scene.

“About 200 rioters arrived at the scene and began to obstruct and assault law enforcement,” Bovino continued. “Crowd control measures have been deployed for the safety of the public and law enforcement.

“This is only the latest attack on law enforcement,” Bovino said. “Across the country, the men and women have been attacked, shot at, doxxed, had their family members threatened, and, as we have seen, more than 100 vehicle rammings over the past year against federal law enforcement.”

Bovino also pointed out that key Democrats have been withholding information to help spin the narrative surrounding the shooting.

“Mayor Frey and Chief O’Hare [omitted] the fact that the suspect had a gun and magazines full of ammunition,” Bovino said.

Democrats have been quick to pounce on the self-defense shooting, alleging that Pretti was murdered or executed, with Ilhan Omar even calling for the impeachment of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

Another murder by immigration enforcement in my district.



I am absolutely horrified that federal agents are targeting and executing our residents instead of protecting them.



ICE and CBP must leave Minnesota immediately. Kristi Noem must be impeached. Enough. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 24, 2026

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

