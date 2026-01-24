Border Patrol Does Not Mince Words With Their Statement About the Recent Shooting...
The Good and the Bad From Bill Maher Last Night...and His Take on...
CNN Really Went *There* Regarding the Winter Storm That's About to Pummel Multiple...
They Tried to Trap ICE Inside Its Own Building. It Didn’t Go as...
Trump Accuses Frey and Walz of 'Inciting Insurrection' After Fatal Shooting
This Texas City Just Launched a 'Muslim Heritage Month' Backed by an Alleged...
VIP
This Chinese Olympic Traitor Was Just Given Place of Honor in a California...
Tensions Flare in Minneapolis As Protesters, ICE Clash After Another Shooting
Tim Walz and Ilhan Omar Are Already Blaming Trump and Border Patrol in...
Here's How CNN Is Trying to Justify Fleeing From ICE
GOP to Host First Ever 'Trump-A-Palooza' Midterm Convention
REPORT: Armed Suspect Reportedly Shot and Killed During Struggle With Border Patrol
This Congressman Gave Us a Look Into the Viral ICE Facility. It's Not...
Yet Another Activist Judge Is Letting the Minnesota Church Stormers Walk
Tipsheet

Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino Set the Record Straight on the Minneapolis Shooting in This Presser

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 24, 2026 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Border Patrol Greg Bovino held a press conference soon after the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti to dispel the lies being told by Democrat politicians and their media allies.

Advertisement

“This looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement,” Bovino said in the press conference.

Bovino reiterated that Border Patrol agents were conducting operations to apprehend an illegal alien with a criminal history of domestic assault when Pretti attempted to interfere.

Directly contradicting Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s claim that the Department of Homeland Security was using “untrained officers,” Bovino stated the officer involved in the shooting “was highly trained and had been serving as a Border Patrol agent for eight years” with less-than-lethal and range safety officer training.

Recommended

Border Patrol Does Not Mince Words With Their Statement About the Recent Shooting in Minneapolis Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

BORDER PATROL ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION RIOTS

Video shows Pretti attempting to draw his firearm before being shot by law enforcement.

The Border Patrol Commander also revealed that the “protesters” were anything but peaceful, and began attacking agents who were securing the scene.

“About 200 rioters arrived at the scene and began to obstruct and assault law enforcement,” Bovino continued. “Crowd control measures have been deployed for the safety of the public and law enforcement.

“This is only the latest attack on law enforcement,” Bovino said. “Across the country, the men and women have been attacked, shot at, doxxed, had their family members threatened, and, as we have seen, more than 100 vehicle rammings over the past year against federal law enforcement.”

Advertisement

Bovino also pointed out that key Democrats have been withholding information to help spin the narrative surrounding the shooting.

“Mayor Frey and Chief O’Hare [omitted] the fact that the suspect had a gun and magazines full of ammunition,” Bovino said.

Democrats have been quick to pounce on the self-defense shooting, alleging that Pretti was murdered or executed, with Ilhan Omar even calling for the impeachment of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Border Patrol Does Not Mince Words With Their Statement About the Recent Shooting in Minneapolis Matt Vespa
The Good and the Bad From Bill Maher Last Night...and His Take on the MN ICE Shooting Was Pretty Ugly Matt Vespa
They Tried to Trap ICE Inside Its Own Building. It Didn’t Go as Planned. Jeff Charles
From the Desert to...the Ice Rinks? Why Somalis, and Why Minneapolis Brad Slager
How This ICE Agent Handled a Leftist 'Karen' in Maine Is Worthy of a Pay Raise Matt Vespa
Trump Accuses Frey and Walz of 'Inciting Insurrection' After Fatal Shooting Scott McClallen

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Border Patrol Does Not Mince Words With Their Statement About the Recent Shooting in Minneapolis Matt Vespa
Advertisement