Alleged Armed Suspect Shot During Struggle With Border Patrol

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 24, 2026 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available. This article contains graphic imagery that some readers may find disturbing.

A Border Patrol-involved-shooting occurred in Minneapolis on Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred as numerous agents struggled with an individual on the ground. Bystander video shows the agents wrestling with the subject before numerous shots are heard and the subject collapses.

Law enforcement sources have revealed that the suspect was allegedly armed at the time of the incident.

The subject has reportedly died. The individual received medical treatment at the scene and then was taken to the hospital. No further information about the subject has been released at this time.

Protestors quickly surrounded the scene and began shouting at law enforcement, who had the roped off and officers posted to contain the scene.

