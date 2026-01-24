Alleged Armed Suspect Shot During Struggle With Border Patrol

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available. This article contains graphic imagery that some readers may find disturbing.

Advertisement

A Border Patrol-involved-shooting occurred in Minneapolis on Saturday morning.

🚨BREAKING: ICE agent involved in SHOOTING in Minneapolis.



It’s getting worse.

pic.twitter.com/vXQ3I4YPX4 — Jack (@jackunheard) January 24, 2026

The shooting occurred as numerous agents struggled with an individual on the ground. Bystander video shows the agents wrestling with the subject before numerous shots are heard and the subject collapses.

Law enforcement sources have revealed that the suspect was allegedly armed at the time of the incident.

BREAKING: DHS tells @FoxNews the suspect was armed with a gun, which has been recovered by federal agents. pic.twitter.com/GLZJMdwIup — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 24, 2026

The subject has reportedly died. The individual received medical treatment at the scene and then was taken to the hospital. No further information about the subject has been released at this time.

BREAKING: Multiple law enforcement sources tell me there has just been a Border Patrol involved shooting in Minneapolis near 26th Street & Nicollet Ave. with Border Patrol shooting a person. I’m told the person is “down” and medics are working on them. No details yet on who it… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 24, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: The armed person shot by Border Patrol in Minneapolis has died, police chief says



TWO MAGAZINES recovered with the firearm.



Justified, 100%, case CLOSED.



BILL MELUGIN: "Border Patrol shot somebody who DHS tells Fox News was armed with a gun. They have recovered… pic.twitter.com/QPZmofjdvE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 24, 2026

Protestors quickly surrounded the scene and began shouting at law enforcement, who had the roped off and officers posted to contain the scene.

🚨 BREAKING: MAJOR law enforcement response in Minneapolis after Border Patrol-involved shooting with an armed suspect, leftists have ALREADY stormed the scene



Tim Walz is even SIDING with the resister.



STAY SAFE. The left is violent.



KEEP THEM SAFE AT ALL COSTS. pic.twitter.com/joMcWV0m1H — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 24, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.