Tipsheet

Dana Bash Tries to Corner Border Patrol Chief on Minneapolis Shooting. It Doesn’t Work.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 26, 2026 9:00 AM
Townhall Media

Earlier, we told you about Border Patrol Head Greg Bovino speaking truth to the media following another shooting in Minneapolis over the weekend. He told the media the ICE actions in Minnesota will stop when they've deported every illegal alien, which is the only correct response to this situation. But he also went on CNN to talk about the shooting with Dana Bash.

"Because multiple angles of this incident show him holding up a cell phone, and recording it, not a gun," Bash said. "Did he at any point pull out his weapon?"

"We do know that the suspect did bring a weapon, a loaded 9mm high-capacity handgun, to a riot. We do know that," Bovino said. "As far as what happened in that intervening moment with the video that you just showed, that's going ot come to light through the investigation. That's being investigated, and those facts and those questions will be answered soon enough."

We can compare Bovino's answer to the presser given by Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara, who said yesterday that the outcome of the investigation doesn't really matter because some people are mad at ICE.

Bovino also said in the interview with Bash that we had to look at the entirety of the situation, including what led up to the shooting.

"But the Homeland Security Secretary is not waiting for that investigation to take place before saying that Alex Pretti was 'brandishing a weapon,'" Bash said. "That's just a still photo of what Alex Pretti appears to be holding. There is nothing that we have seen that showed him as Secretary Noem said, brandishing a weapon. Have you, sir, seen something different to support what the Secretary said?"

"Dana, I think what we need to take a look at here is the situation in its totality. What happened leading up to this situation? The suspect decided to inject himself into a law enforcement action," Bovino said. "What's not being said here is the fact that Border Patrol agents and law enforcement were conducting a targeted law enforcement effort against a violent illegal alien that was nearby and that suspect injected himself into that law enforcement situation with a weapon. And what happened between...when that situation first came about and the shooting, that's going to be investigated and we're going to get to the facts of that."

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

