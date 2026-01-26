Minneapolis Police Chief Said the Quiet Part Out Loud Regarding the Recent Border Patrol Shooting

Does Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara know how to do his job? Because these remarks on Face the Nation yesterday were rather revealing. It was another episode of saying the quiet part out loud: the investigation into the shooting of Alex Pretti doesn’t matter, apparently.

Advertisement

Pretti was killed by Border Patrol over the weekend, where liberal America and the Democratic Party decried it as murder, whereas there’s more to the story. He was armed, which isn’t a crime, but the situation and the climate we’re in led to tragic results. It’s not as clear-cut as the January 7 shooting of Renee Nicole Good, who used her vehicle to ram into an ICE agent.

Yet, O’Hara said even if the results of the investigation justify the shooting of Pretti, it doesn’t matter because everyone is mad at ICE.

🚨 BREAKING: In a mask-off moment, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says the quiet part OUT LOUD.



"Even if the investigation proves that the shooting was legally justified, I don't think that even matters!"



Wow.



Facts don't matter. Reality doesn't matter. Only the leftist… pic.twitter.com/owsRzBDtqu — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 25, 2026

“Even if there is an investigation that ultimately proves that at the time of the shooting it was legally justified, I don't even think that matters at this point because people are angry at ICE,” he said.

And?

Who cares if the leftist mob hates the results in this hypothetical? Facts are facts, chief. And therein lies the point: they don’t matter here. It’s all about feeding and ginning up what is arguably a leftist insurrection.

That’s Minneapolis right now. Where, if you scream loud enough, the laws don’t apply to you. What a crock.