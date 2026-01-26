Our Virile Veep Shames the Impotent Libs
Here's the Tweet That Every Republican Should Memorize Regarding the Border Patrol Shootin...
The Reactions to the Border Patrol Shooting in Minneapolis Have Been Messy...and It's...
James O'Keefe's Trip to Minneapolis Was Insane. Here's What Caught His Attention.
Play Stupid Games, Win Stupid Prizes
President Trump Announces Tom Homan Is Heading to Minneapolis to Manage ICE Operations
Dana Bash Tries to Corner Border Patrol Chief on Minneapolis Shooting. It Doesn’t...
Slate Writer Just Penned the Nastiest Attack on Usha Vance
Border Patrol Head Greg Bovino Tells the Press Just How Many Illegals He...
They're At It Again, Tim Walz Ramps Up Anti-ICE Rhetoric, Compares ICE to...
Not All Pirates Are Somali
Why Are There Black Marxist Leftists?
So That's What Tim Walz Is Doing With the National Guard
Time for Iran’s Nuremberg Trial
Tipsheet

Minneapolis Police Chief Said the Quiet Part Out Loud Regarding the Recent Border Patrol Shooting

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 26, 2026 7:00 AM
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Does Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara know how to do his job? Because these remarks on Face the Nation yesterday were rather revealing. It was another episode of saying the quiet part out loud: the investigation into the shooting of Alex Pretti doesn’t matter, apparently. 

Advertisement

Pretti was killed by Border Patrol over the weekend, where liberal America and the Democratic Party decried it as murder, whereas there’s more to the story. He was armed, which isn’t a crime, but the situation and the climate we’re in led to tragic results. It’s not as clear-cut as the January 7 shooting of Renee Nicole Good, who used her vehicle to ram into an ICE agent.  

Yet, O’Hara said even if the results of the investigation justify the shooting of Pretti, it doesn’t matter because everyone is mad at ICE. 

Recommended

James O'Keefe's Trip to Minneapolis Was Insane. Here's What Caught His Attention. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

BORDER PATROL CRIME ICE LIBERAL MEDIA MINNESOTA

“Even if there is an investigation that ultimately proves that at the time of the shooting it was legally justified, I don't even think that matters at this point because people are angry at ICE,” he said. 

And?  

Who cares if the leftist mob hates the results in this hypothetical? Facts are facts, chief. And therein lies the point: they don’t matter here. It’s all about feeding and ginning up what is arguably a leftist insurrection. 

That’s Minneapolis right now. Where, if you scream loud enough, the laws don’t apply to you. What a crock.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

James O'Keefe's Trip to Minneapolis Was Insane. Here's What Caught His Attention. Matt Vespa
Here's the Tweet That Every Republican Should Memorize Regarding the Border Patrol Shooting in MN Matt Vespa
Slate Writer Just Penned the Nastiest Attack on Usha Vance Amy Curtis
Our Virile Veep Shames the Impotent Libs Kurt Schlichter
Minnesota, the Land of 10,000 Lunatics, Turning Red This Year? Arthur Schaper
Border Patrol Head Greg Bovino Tells the Press Just How Many Illegals He Plans to Remove from MN Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

James O'Keefe's Trip to Minneapolis Was Insane. Here's What Caught His Attention. Matt Vespa
Advertisement