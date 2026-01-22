We guess Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey doesn't seem to care that he's under DOJ investigation for impeding ICE operations in his city, and that he was unbothered by getting subpoenaed earlier this week. He joined Chris Cuomo on News Nation last night to say his city will continue to defy ICE and other federal agencies when it comes to immigration enforcement.

.@MayorFrey: "In Minneapolis, we will not cooperate with ICE or any federal agency around immigration enforcement."



How many American citizens have to be victimized by criminal illegals before these mentally ill Democrats take enforcing our laws seriously? IT'S SICK!! pic.twitter.com/NM8S7vSRjo — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 22, 2026

"In Minneapolis, we will not cooperate with ICE or any federal agency around immigration enforcement work. We will not. And there's a good reason by the way that we won't, and it's not just the moral imperative here," Frey said.

Well, the supremacy clause and federal laws are going to have something to say about that, Mr. Mayor.

If Minneapolis honored ICE detainers, the city wouldn't have descended into chaos. That's why the federal government is all over Frey's city. But he's sided with the criminal illegal aliens over Minneapolis residents.

This is open rebellion against the Constitution. Refusing to enforce federal law is not optional if one honors and obeys the Constitution and federal law. Refusing to obey federal law and Constitutional authority is rebellion. — dwjames68 (@dwjames68) January 22, 2026

Frey and the Democrats think they have a "moral imperative" to resist Trump on this.

These Minnesota Democrat politicians are up to their eyeballs in Somali fraud. https://t.co/9IdNRCvc7s — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) January 22, 2026

This is true, and the mobs are a distraction. But only a temporary one. The fraud cases will come back, too.

And this weekend, Minneapolis is going to experience wind chills of -45 degrees, which will also dampen the mobs.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

