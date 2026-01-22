Jim Jordan Gets Jack Smith to Admit How Far He Was Willing to...
Tipsheet

Jacob Frey Doesn't Seem to Care That He's Under DOJ Investigation for Impeding ICE

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 22, 2026 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Steve Karnowski

We guess Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey doesn't seem to care that he's under DOJ investigation for impeding ICE operations in his city, and that he was unbothered by getting subpoenaed earlier this week. He joined Chris Cuomo on News Nation last night to say his city will continue to defy ICE and other federal agencies when it comes to immigration enforcement.

"In Minneapolis, we will not cooperate with ICE or any federal agency around immigration enforcement work. We will not. And there's a good reason by the way that we won't, and it's not just the moral imperative here," Frey said.

Well, the supremacy clause and federal laws are going to have something to say about that, Mr. Mayor.

If Minneapolis honored ICE detainers, the city wouldn't have descended into chaos. That's why the federal government is all over Frey's city. But he's sided with the criminal illegal aliens over Minneapolis residents.

Related:

DOJ ICE MINNESOTA SANCTUARY CITIES

Frey and the Democrats think they have a "moral imperative" to resist Trump on this.

This is true, and the mobs are a distraction. But only a temporary one. The fraud cases will come back, too.

And this weekend, Minneapolis is going to experience wind chills of -45 degrees, which will also dampen the mobs.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

