FBI Serves Subpoenas to Offices of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, AG Keith Ellison, Mayor Jacob Frey

The FBI has just served subpoenas to the offices of several officials in Minnesota, including the offices of Governor Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Mayor Jacob Frey.

They should and will testify for their despicable actions. pic.twitter.com/LUB5M5qjrD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 20, 2026

On January 16, the DOJ announced it was investigating Walz and Frey over allegations they conspired to impede ICE investigations in their state.

BREAKING: DOJ serves grand jury subpoenas to Walz, Frey, Ellison and 2 other offices as part of investigation into alleged conspiracy to coerce or obstruct federal law enforcement during ongoing ICE operations in Minnesota, sources tell @AlexisMcAdamsTV pic.twitter.com/y8Y6aJhExl — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 20, 2026

Here's more:

Sources told Fox News that the Department of Justice served grand jury subpoenas on Tuesday to five Minnesota government offices — including the Governor’s Office, the Attorney General’s office and the Minneapolis Mayor’s Office – as part of a federal investigation into alleged conspiracy to coerce or obstruct federal law enforcement during ongoing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Minnesota. The sources said the FBI served the subpoenas, seeking records and communications.

An hour ago, Walz issued a statement on X inviting the President to "see our values in action."

He also called those investigations "authoritarian tactics."

Two days ago it was Elissa Slotkin. Last week it was Jerome Powell. Before that, Mark Kelly. Weaponizing the justice system against your opponents is an authoritarian tactic.



The only person not being investigated for the shooting of Renee Good is the federal agent who shot her. https://t.co/MfgwSjDFwh — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 16, 2026

Mayor Jacob Frey called them "an obvious attempt to intimidate me for standing up for Minneapolis."

This is an obvious attempt to intimidate me for standing up for Minneapolis, local law enforcement, and residents against the chaos and danger this Administration has brought to our city. I will not be intimidated. My focus remains where it’s always been: keeping our city safe. https://t.co/psaWb825sL — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) January 17, 2026

This is a developing story, and we will keep you updated.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

