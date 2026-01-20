Here Are Some of the New Taxes Coming to Virginia Under Democrat Rule....
FBI Serves Subpoenas to Offices of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, AG Keith Ellison, Mayor Jacob Frey

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 20, 2026 1:51 PM
AP Photo/Giovanna Dell'Orto

The FBI has just served subpoenas to the offices of several officials in Minnesota, including the offices of Governor Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Mayor Jacob Frey.

On January 16, the DOJ announced it was investigating Walz and Frey over allegations they conspired to impede ICE investigations in their state.

Here's more:

Sources told Fox News that the Department of Justice served grand jury subpoenas on Tuesday to five Minnesota government offices — including the Governor’s Office, the Attorney General’s office and the Minneapolis Mayor’s Office – as part of a federal investigation into alleged conspiracy to coerce or obstruct federal law enforcement during ongoing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Minnesota. 

The sources said the FBI served the subpoenas, seeking records and communications.

An hour ago, Walz issued a statement on X inviting the President to "see our values in action."

He also called those investigations "authoritarian tactics."

Two days ago it was Elissa Slotkin. Last week it was Jerome Powell. Before that, Mark Kelly. Weaponizing the justice system against your opponents is an authoritarian tactic.

Mayor Jacob Frey called them "an obvious attempt to intimidate me for standing up for Minneapolis."

This is a developing story, and we will keep you updated.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

