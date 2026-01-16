DOJ Reportedly Investigating Tim Walz, Jacob Frey Over Impeding ICE

The Department of Justice has opened an investigation into Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, according to a report from the Washington Post and other outlets.

The fight follows Immigration and Customs Enforcement fatally shooting a woman last week who was blocking the road after she accelerated an SUV into an officer. This week, Walz called on President Donald Trump to remove thousands of immigration officials from the state.

“So tonight, let me say one again to Donald Trump and Kristi Noem: End this occupation. You’ve done enough," Walz said.

This week, riots broke out in Minneapolis that vandalized ICE vehicles and one man broke into a government vehicle and stole a weapon.

President Donald Trump has slammed Walz for allegedly allowing up to $9 billion of fraud within the state’s 14 social benefit programs.

A reporter exposed large-scale fraud within the state that embarrassed the governor so much that he decided not to run for re-election.

