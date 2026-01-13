VIP
So What If Targeting Jerome Powell Is Politically Motivated?
Tipsheet

A Chicago Man Was Brutally Attacked in the Loop. Guess How Many Times the Suspect's Been Arrested.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 13, 2026 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

We go back to Chicago for yet another example of how the Democrats love criminals more than they care about protecting innocent citizens.

A 53-year-old man was walking in Chicago's Loop area hen Piere Thorne attacked him from behind with a metal object, likely a pipe.

The man fell to the ground, bleeding with a wound to the back of his head. He also lost teeth, suffered facial and jaw fractures, and cuts to his face when he hit the ground. Prosecutors say he's permanently disfigured.

Despite that, Thorne will not spend a day in jail for the attack. Guess how many times Thorne's been arrested before this attack, only to be released to harm innocent Chicagoans?

57 times. 

Here's more:

Investigators compared images of the attacker from CPD surveillance footage with Secretary of State records, according to prosecutors. Those efforts yielded Thorne as a possible match, so detectives placed Thorne’s picture in a photo line-up, and a witness identified him as the assailant.

Prosecutors said Thorne had been arrested 57 times by his 30th birthday and had several misdemeanor convictions, many of which involved random attacks downtown.

Now, Thorne has resolved the case by pleading guilty to a single count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. Judge Joanne Rosado sentenced him to four years in prison. However, after receiving credit for 752 days he spent in jail and the standard 50% sentence reduction, Thorne will not spend any time in prison.

Why do we pay taxes to support a "justice" system that is more concerned about the "rights" of criminals than the safety or justice for their victims?

You can bet that prosecutors will crack down on anyone who commits a completely understandable act of vigilante justice, however.

Daniel Penny merely restrained a career criminal in NYC, and they tried to lock him up for years.

The majority keep voting for it.

Even White House advisor Stephen Miller weighed in.

"This is a form of political terrorism unleashed by the Democrat Party," he wrote on X. "The refusal to incarcerate violent offenders is a policy choice with a purposeful result."

Advertisement

Democrats will look at Thorne and say he's the victim of "systemic racism" and "oppression" and whatever other DEI buzzwords they can think of. And in the intersectional hierarchy, Thorne has more currency and less "privilege" than his victim. Democrats believe the victims of crimes are paying reparations for America's past, and — on some level — deserve the violence that happens to them.

Remember, Chicago's Mayor Brandon Johnson says jailing violent criminals is racism and "unholy." And many Democrats believe they can't jail their way out of violent crime. You can. They're deliberately choosing not to.

