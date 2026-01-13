A Chicago Man Was Brutally Attacked in the Loop. Guess How Many Times the Suspect's Been Arrested.

We go back to Chicago for yet another example of how the Democrats love criminals more than they care about protecting innocent citizens.

A 53-year-old man was walking in Chicago's Loop area hen Piere Thorne attacked him from behind with a metal object, likely a pipe.

Advertisement

The man fell to the ground, bleeding with a wound to the back of his head. He also lost teeth, suffered facial and jaw fractures, and cuts to his face when he hit the ground. Prosecutors say he's permanently disfigured.

He randomly attacked a man with a pipe in the Loop.



The victim suffered facial fractures, lost teeth, and required multiple reconstructive surgeries.



It was his 57th arrest.



But his plea deal will not require him to spend a single day in prison.https://t.co/0JZ1ME8aCi — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) January 12, 2026

Despite that, Thorne will not spend a day in jail for the attack. Guess how many times Thorne's been arrested before this attack, only to be released to harm innocent Chicagoans?

57 times.

Here's more:

Investigators compared images of the attacker from CPD surveillance footage with Secretary of State records, according to prosecutors. Those efforts yielded Thorne as a possible match, so detectives placed Thorne’s picture in a photo line-up, and a witness identified him as the assailant. Prosecutors said Thorne had been arrested 57 times by his 30th birthday and had several misdemeanor convictions, many of which involved random attacks downtown. Now, Thorne has resolved the case by pleading guilty to a single count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. Judge Joanne Rosado sentenced him to four years in prison. However, after receiving credit for 752 days he spent in jail and the standard 50% sentence reduction, Thorne will not spend any time in prison.

Why do we pay taxes to support a "justice" system that is more concerned about the "rights" of criminals than the safety or justice for their victims?

We’re getting dangerously close to private star chambers and vigilante justice.



We cannot continue to live this way; the lives of the law abiding are being taken for granted. — Mulder’s Long Fight for Account Reinstatement (@proteinwisdom) January 12, 2026

You can bet that prosecutors will crack down on anyone who commits a completely understandable act of vigilante justice, however.

Daniel Penny merely restrained a career criminal in NYC, and they tried to lock him up for years.

Love that for Chicago. It's clearly what they want. — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) January 12, 2026

The majority keep voting for it.

Even White House advisor Stephen Miller weighed in.

"This is a form of political terrorism unleashed by the Democrat Party," he wrote on X. "The refusal to incarcerate violent offenders is a policy choice with a purposeful result."

This is a form of political terrorism unleashed by the Democrat Party. The refusal to incarcerate violent offenders is a policy choice with a purposeful result. https://t.co/lp5eKeLADw — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) January 12, 2026

Advertisement

Democrats will look at Thorne and say he's the victim of "systemic racism" and "oppression" and whatever other DEI buzzwords they can think of. And in the intersectional hierarchy, Thorne has more currency and less "privilege" than his victim. Democrats believe the victims of crimes are paying reparations for America's past, and — on some level — deserve the violence that happens to them.

Remember, Chicago's Mayor Brandon Johnson says jailing violent criminals is racism and "unholy." And many Democrats believe they can't jail their way out of violent crime. You can. They're deliberately choosing not to.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.