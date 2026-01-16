Flashback: There Was a Time Tim Walz Was Willing to Call in the National Guard. Guess When That Was.

Minneapolis has descended into chaos, thanks to the failed leadership of Tim Walz and Jacob Frey. Rioters have ransacked ICE vehicles, tried to take down a fence around an ICE facility, and the assaults on agents continue. Walz hasn't deployed the National Guard in the city, despite calling on President Trump to "turn down the temperature" while he screams that federal law enforcement is "occupying" the city.

Advertisement

But there was a time when Walz wasn't so reluctant to call in the National Guard. Back in 2021, he deployed them to protect the Minnesota State Capitol before and after Biden's inauguration.

January 14, 2021. Tim Walz announces that he is deploying the National Guard to protect the Minnesota State Capitol during the days before and after Biden's inauguration.



It was all just political theater of course.



Walz is currently heading up a real insurrection. pic.twitter.com/25utyi0g7j — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 15, 2026

"I can assure you that the plans are in place," Walz said.

"What you can expect to see is an appropriate presence of folks there to ensure that there's peaceful gatherings, to make sure that the intent to do damage to any of the buildings will not happen, and that folks can go about doing their daily things without interference from folks who disrupt," Walz said.

Gee, like Leftists who stop guys with Suburbans and demanding they prove they're not ICE? Or when a Leftist confronted a CNN reporter to demand she tell him what outlet she was with?

"This is a new world now, where we've seen people have taken rhetoric offline and taken it into the real world. Legislators here, these are moms and dads and business owners and teachers and nurses and doctors who come to the Capitol to do the people's work for a couple of months out of the year. These people are posting their names and their addresses online and threatening to go to their houses," Walz said.

Oh, you mean like the ICE agent who is now in hiding after he was doxxed by Leftists? Like that?

As always, it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

President Trump threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act yesterday, and since it's clear Walz and Frey have no intention of turning down the temperature on their own, he may have to follow through on that.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Tim Walz.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.