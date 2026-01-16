VIP
Germany Finally Admits Trump Was Right About Energy

Amy Curtis | January 16, 2026 11:00 AM
Back in 2018, President Trump warned Germany in a U.N. speech that it would become completely dependent on Russia for energy if it didn't correct course on their green energy agenda. The German delegation laughed at him at the time, but by 2022, the nation was facing an energy crisis, forced to increase coal usage to save on natural gas.

More recently, a terrorist-caused power outage in Berlin was made even more dangerous by the country's green energy policies. One of the most insane policies the nation adopted was the phasing out of clean, abundant, affordable nuclear energy. They were warned about undoing that part of their energy infrastructure, and did it anyway.

Now German Chancellor Friedrich Merz regrets that, calling it a "serious strategic mistake."

Whoops.

Here's more:

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called Berlin’s exit from nuclear energy a "serious strategic mistake" and criticized previous governments for hastily shutting down the country's last atomic reactors.

Speaking at a business conference in Saxony-Anhalt late Wednesday, Merz directed sharp criticism at the energy policies of his predecessors, including former Chancellor Angela Merkel, for creating the world's costliest energy transition.

"It was a serious strategic mistake to exit nuclear energy," Merz said. "If you were going to do it, you should have at least kept the last remaining nuclear power plants in Germany on the grid three years ago, so that we would have had the same electricity generation capacity.”

He added: "We're now making the most expensive energy transition in the entire world. I don't know of a second country that makes it as difficult and as expensive for itself as Germany does. We set ourselves a goal that we now have to correct, but we simply don't have enough energy generation capacity.”

During last year's election campaign, Merz heavily criticized the Green Party for pursuing what he called "ideologically motivated" energy policy, calling it inefficient and too expensive. Rather than advocating for a return to conventional nuclear operations, he argued that Germany should explore new-generation nuclear technology – specifically, small modular reactors.

They were warned.

They laughed at him.

President Trump did. So did everyone else not entranced by the "green energy" movement.

We believe this fits the definition of schadenfreude perfectly.

We detect the sarcasm here.

It's nice to see the eco-nuts be faced with the practical realities of the policies they support. Green energy doesn't work, and trying to pretend it does only leads to problems.

