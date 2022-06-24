Germans Laughed at Trump for Warning About Dependence on Russian Energy. Now They're in a Gas Crisis.

In a 2018 speech at the United Nations General Assembly, President Trump tried to warn Germany about depending on Russia for too much of its energy.



“Germany will become totally dependent on Russian energy if it does not immediately change course,” Trump said about a pipeline being built. “Here in the Western Hemisphere, we are committed to maintaining our independence from the encroachment of expansionist foreign powers.”

To that, the German delegation laughed.

Nevertheless, the 45th president continued warning them.

“If you look at it, Germany is a captive of Russia,” the then-president later said ahead of a NATO meeting in Brussels. “They got rid of their coal plants, they got rid of their nuclear, they’re getting so much of their oil and gas from Russia. I think it is something NATO has to look at. It is very inappropriate.”

Fast-forward to today’s headlines.

“Europe faces an emergency this winter as the continent sees further cutoff of Russian gas, RBC's commodities chief says," reports Markets Insider.

“Germany declares gas crisis as Russia cuts supplies to Europe," states CNN.

"‘We are in a gas crisis.’ Germany raises emergency level," a New York Times headline reads. "Germany’s economy minister triggered the second stage of a contingency plan a week after Russia cut back on gas to Europe, sending prices soaring and raising fears of shortages."

They're probably not laughing anymore.

Indeed, the German delegation's reaction was priceless.



