Tim Walz Just Did a Major Flip-Flop on This Minnesota U.S. Attorney

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 14, 2026 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Steve Karnowski

January is a tough month for Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. Not only did the fraud scandal that occurred under his watch go nuclear, but he was also forced to drop his reelection bid. The Justice Department has opened an investigation into Walz, too, and he's scheduled to appear before Congress next month to testify about the fraud.

Now Walz is being slammed again, this time for flip-flopping on his position concerning U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson. Thompson was one of several DOJ attorneys who reportedly resigned over the ICE shooting in Minneapolis. The DOJ says that's not true, and that "three people applied for early retirement the day before the shooting," and the fourth put in for retirement back in December, according to the Daily Wire.

One of the prosecutors who resigned is Joe Thompson, the second-in-command at the U.S. attorney’s office in Minnesota. Thompson oversaw the state's massive fraud investigation.

On January 6, the day before the Minneapolis shooting, Tim Walz made it clear he was not a fan of Thompson and said the prosecutor should be "let go."

"You saw a US attorney stand up, which has been released by ... would have been let go by any other administration speculating about things with no factual information," Walz said. "That's defamation, and that's coming from the U.S. attorney. We are under assault like no other time in our state's history."

The Lib Narrative About the Minneapolis ICE Shooting Took Another Brutal Hit Matt Vespa
Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DOJ MINNESOTA TIM WALZ TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

But now that Thompson has resigned, Walz is singing a different tune about the guy he wanted fired a week ago.

"Joe is a principled public servant who spent more than a decade achieving justice for Minnesotans. This is a huge loss for our state," Walz wrote on X. "It’s also the latest sign Trump is pushing nonpartisan career professionals out of the justice department, replacing them with his sycophants."

X users were quick to remind Walz that he accused Thompson of defamation a week ago.

Dustin Grage called Walz's sudden change of heart "fascinating."

"Walz accused Joe Thompson of defamation last week and called for him to be fired because of the work Thompson had done in uncovering the massive amounts of fraud going on in Waltz’s Minnesota," wrote one X user.

"What a fraud," wrote former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker. "Look at what he said about the same guy a week ago."

So which is it? Is Thompson someone who committed defamation and was so bad at his job he should've been "let go," or is he a "principled public servant"? Walz can't have it both ways, even if he wants to — and he only wants to because he thinks this flip-flop will help him attack President Trump.

