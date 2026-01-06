The Story About JD Vance's Vandalized Home Just Took a Wild Turn
The DOJ Is Opening a Criminal Probe Into Tim Walz

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 06, 2026 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

A Department of Justice criminal investigation has been launched against Minnesota’s Governor Tim Walz.

The probe will examine whether or not Walz was complicit in or criminally liable for the on-going $9 billion fraud scandal largely involving Somali immigrants in Minnesota during his tenure as governor.

“It’s a top priority for President Trump and he believes that Governor Walz is criminally liable, and I think that the Department of Justice is going to find out,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in an interview.

Walz announced on Monday that he would not be seeking reelection as he has come under mounting scrutiny mismanaging the fraud scandal. In a statement on social media, Walz cried that the criticism was coming from “an organized group of political actors seeking to take advantage of a crisis” and that “Donald Trump and his allies — in Washington, in St. Paul, and online — want to make our state a colder and meaner place.”

The DOJ has indicted 98 individuals for their involvement in fraud schemes in Minnesota so far.

