The DOJ Is Opening a Criminal Probe Into Tim Walz

A Department of Justice criminal investigation has been launched against Minnesota’s Governor Tim Walz.

🚨JUST IN🚨



The U.S. Department of Justice is initiating a criminal investigation into Tim Walz, also known as "Tampon Tim," over the extensive fraud he allegedly supervised during his time in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/Su5t7e1np7 — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) January 6, 2026

Advertisement

The probe will examine whether or not Walz was complicit in or criminally liable for the on-going $9 billion fraud scandal largely involving Somali immigrants in Minnesota during his tenure as governor.

“It’s a top priority for President Trump and he believes that Governor Walz is criminally liable, and I think that the Department of Justice is going to find out,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in an interview.

🚨 BREAKING: The Department of Justice is launching a CRIMINAL PROBE into Tampon Tim Walz in relation to endless fraud he oversaw in Minnesota



FINALLY!



Walz may soon be moving straight out of the governor’s mansion and straight into a federal penitentiary 😏 pic.twitter.com/zrqcihXfbk — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 6, 2026

Walz announced on Monday that he would not be seeking reelection as he has come under mounting scrutiny mismanaging the fraud scandal. In a statement on social media, Walz cried that the criticism was coming from “an organized group of political actors seeking to take advantage of a crisis” and that “Donald Trump and his allies — in Washington, in St. Paul, and online — want to make our state a colder and meaner place.”

Minnesota has to come first - always.



Today, I’m proud of the work we’ve done to make Minnesota the best place to live and raise kids.



I’ve decided to step out of the race and let others worry about the election while I focus on the work. pic.twitter.com/AYbvcOzyPI — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 5, 2026

The DOJ has indicted 98 individuals for their involvement in fraud schemes in Minnesota so far.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.