Tipsheet

So, That's the REAL Story Behind Top DOJ Attorneys Leaving Amid the Minneapolis ICE Shooting

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 14, 2026 3:15 AM
AP Photo/Jen Golbeck

There are lawyers at the Justice Department who are quitting over the Minneapolis ICE shooting. That’s the line we’re going to hear for a few days, I think. Every mainstream outlet is running with it following the January 7 incident where left-wing activist Renee Nicole Good, 37, was shot after accelerating her vehicle toward an immigration officer. Good was known to have participated in past convoys that aimed to disrupt ICE raids (via WaPo): 

Multiple senior prosecutors in Washington and Minnesota are leaving their jobs amid turmoil over the Trump administration’s handling of the shooting death of a Minneapolis woman.

The departures include at least five prosecutors from the U.S. attorney’s office in Minneapolis, including the office’s second-in-command, according to emails obtained by The Washington Post and people familiar with the matter. 

Will there be a correction, because United States Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division Harmeet Dhillon said this was fake news, as they appear to be early retirements (via Daily Wire):

“This is fake news,” Dhillon told The Daily Wire of the story. “No division employee quit.” 

[…] 

Three people applied for early retirement the day before the shooting, which occurred on January 7 in Minneapolis, Dhillon said. Those three people gave notice weeks before the shooting took place, and the fourth person mentioned in the story put in for retirement in early December, over a month before the shooting took place.

Two of the other people that the MS Now story references have not resigned and are currently at their desks working, The Daily Wire has learned. While they have “apparently told the press they intend to resign,” Dhillon said, “our office has not received notice of any resignations.” 

“The media’s never-ending attempts to drum up drama and strife within the DOJ are exhausting,” Dhillon said. “My team and I will not let it distract us from our mission of protecting the civil rights of ALL Americans. We thank those employees retiring for their years of service to the Department and our nation.” 

Watching the liberal media eat crow is our favorite pastime in this business. We’ll be watching with popcorn and bourbon in hand. 

