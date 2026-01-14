After Democrat Smears, Tom Homan Confirmed ICE Agent and Family Were Forced to Go Into Hiding

The Left has had it in for ICE agents for a while, calling them the "Gestapo" and fascists while demanding they unmask while performing their duties. The Left claims it's a safety issue, but it's not. After an ICE agent shot a Leftist activist in Minneapolis last week when she hit him with her car, Democrats worked overtime to figure out who the agent was so they could press charges and harass him.

His identity leaked, thanks to the Democratic propagandists in the media, and now that agent is in hiding.

🚨NEW: Tom Homan *CONFIRMS* to @willcain that ICE Agent Jonathan Ross "IN HIDING"🚨



"I know for a fact now he has to be in hiding ... For the safety of him and his family. There are 'WANTED' posters with his picture, license plate number. And the death threats."@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/A2UDScRTKB — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) January 13, 2026

The conversation with Homan began by discussing agents filing defamation suits against politicians and celebrities who have lied about their actions.

"When do I start seeing ICE agents, Border Patrol agents, sue for defamation? Mostly, I have been curious about and, really, honestly, in some ways, imploring the Border Patrol agents who were accused of whipping Haitian migrants by former President Joe Biden and former President Kamala Harris...to sue them for defamation, it fits the classical, legal definition of defamation," Cain said.

"And now to your point, you have all of these...celebrities and sports figures, like head coaches in the NBA, Doc Rivers and Steve Kerr, calling this agent in Minnesota a murderer. And I do wonder what's holding back these agents for demanding accountability in the form of a lawsuit for defamation," Cain added.

"I think things are so bad now, Will, you're going to see that start happening," Homan replied. "I've talked with two people, and I think you're going to see it happening. And for this agent who was a part of this shooting, I think he's going to wait for this investigation to paint itself out and wait for them to come out with actual facts of what happened that I think you may see him take action."

"Because I know for a fact that now he has to be in hiding. I seen a post this morning on my way to the studio here, with his picture, 'Wanted for murder.' It's beyond the pale," Homan added. "So I think you're going to see more of that happening now, because they're way over the line."

"Immigration enforcement's always been controversial," Homan continued, "it's always been, you know, tugging at the heartstrings. I get it. But, you know what? They're way over the line now, so I think you're going to see a lot more lawsuits coming here in the near future."

"So this agent right now, Tom, is in hiding?" Cain asked.

"Yes, for the safety of him and his family," Homan replied. "I mean, there are wanted posters with his picture, his license plate number, you know. And death threats against him and his family."

And in the interest of curiosity, we'll remind you that in 2002, 88 House Democrats and more than 40 Senate Democrats voted in favor of creating ICE. This includes Senators Chuck Schumer and Dick Durbin, as well as Rep. Adam Schiff. Just last week, Democrats marked January 6, and lamented the attacks on law enforcement. But it seems their respect and concern last only 24 hours a year. And while we hadn't considered the defamation angle before, it would be nice to see ICE and Border Patrol agents start filing defamation lawsuits.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

