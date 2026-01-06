The Left Commemorates Another Jan. 6, and It's Still Ridiculous

Today is the fifth anniversary of what has become the Democrats’ favorite unofficial holiday: The riot at the U.S. Capitol building.

Ever since three seconds after the riot kicked off on that day, Democrats and their close friends and allies in the legacy media have been using it as their favorite weapon against President Donald Trump and his supporters. Now, on every anniversary, they go crazy, trying to convince the public that it was the worst day in American history.

From PBS:

Five years ago outside the White House, the outgoing President Donald Trump told a crowd of his supporters to head to the Capitol — "and I'll be there with you" — in protest as Congress was affirming the 2020 election victory for Democrat Joe Biden. A short time later, the world watched as the seat of U.S. power descended into chaos, and democracy hung in the balance. On the fifth anniversary of Jan. 6, 2021, there is no official event to memorialize what happened that day, when the mob made its way down Pennsylvania Avenue, battled police at the Capitol barricades and stormed inside, as lawmakers fled. The political parties refuse to agree to a shared history of the events, which were broadcast around the globe. And the official plaque honoring the police who defended the Capitol has never been hung. Instead, Trump will meet privately with House Republicans at the Kennedy Center, which the president has rebranded to carry his own name, for a policy forum. Democrats will hold a hearing with witnesses to the violence and later gather on the Capitol steps to mark the memory of what happened. And the former leader of the militant Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, is staging a midday march retracing the rioters' steps from the White House to the Capitol to honor Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt and others who died in the Jan. 6 siege and its aftermath.

Five years ago today, Donald Trump urged his supporters to attack Congress and the Capitol over a proven lie. More than 140 police officers were injured.



Trump then pardoned the attackers.



He betrayed his oath and his country, and we won't ever forget it. pic.twitter.com/VEdzgaI3cs — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 6, 2026

PBS also reported that Democratic lawmakers are convening the House Select Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday to continue milking the riot for all it’s worth. Police, elected officials, and others will rehash what happened five years ago.

The usual suspects, including former Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney will be in attendance.

No matter what the Trump regime tries to tell you, never forget: January 6th was a violate insurrection, an attempt to overturn a free and fair election. And it was a Christian Nationalist assault.



Christian Nationalism was the permission structure for this violent attack. pic.twitter.com/8SHEJtnyBK — Andrew L. Seidel (@AndrewLSeidel) January 6, 2026

The article complains that House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) launched a new committee to look into other theories about the events of that day.

Politico put out a piece whining about how Trump managed to win a second term even though he supposedly incited a riot that was worse than the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Trump learned in the final days of his first term that the Constitution is riddled with ambiguities, loopholes and untested limits. And in the years since, he learned it’s nearly impossible to punish a president who decides to test them. In fact, he was rewarded with a second term and a powerful, Supreme Court-issued form of immunity from prosecution. Trump 2.0 has been the expression of that lesson. And those who rioted on Trump’s behalf learned a similar lesson. Within hours of retaking office, Trump mass pardoned the 1,500 people who stormed the Capitol in his name, including hundreds who assaulted police. The federal judges who presided over their cases worried at the time that the most egregious perpetrators would see clemency as an endorsement of their violence. But perhaps even more acutely, they warned that an abrupt end to the Jan. 6 prosecutions would prevent the nation from ever reckoning with an even more troubling aspect of the attack: how hundreds of previously law-abiding citizens — many of whom served their country and overcame personal adversity — were duped by a lie about the 2020 election and goaded into joining the mob.

Five years ago today, the United States Capitol was attacked in a violent insurrection incited by the President of the United States for one purpose: to overturn a free and fair election and cling to power in clear violation of the Constitution. January 6th was not an aberration… — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 6, 2026

The problem for Democrats and other anti-Trumpers is that most don’t even care about the riot anymore. In fact, trying to squeeze as much juice as possible out of the riot was never going to benefit Democrats. Back in the time shortly after the riot, that was the only time period when it could have been successfully used against Republicans, even though Democrats were blatantly exaggerating its importance.

Nevertheless, this remains a hallowed day for folks on the left, even if the rest of the country has moved on.

